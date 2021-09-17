Why Global Investors Should Now Invest in A Shares

When the economic outlook is positive, companies generally expect higher earnings and investor risk appetite increases, leading to higher stock prices. However, this does not appear to apply to Chinese conceptual stocks.

On the one hand, the Chinese economy is doing exceptionally well. According to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report, the Chinese economy will grow by more than 8% this year and by 5.3% on average over the next two years (from 2019 to 2021). The two-year average growth rates of industrial enterprise profits above the designated size, international trade and foreign direct investment in the first seven months of the year reached 20.2%, 10.6%, respectively. % and 12.3%. Inflation and unemployment rates based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remain low. In addition, the credit to the non-financial sector / gross domestic product (GDP) ratio has increased only 20% from the pre-COVID-19 level, and the ratio has been declining steadily since the third quarter of 2020.

In contrast, Chinese stocks traded on US stock exchanges have fallen 20% this year. Naturally, stock prices in the private tutoring sector have been heavily affected by the new rules. But even most of the blue-chip large-cap stocks also suffered significant losses. Many investors fear that China’s reforms and new regulations will harm its vibrant tech sector, which is at the heart of the country’s highly successful innovative business model.

But things are not that simple.

Sustainable growth

The Chinese economy has an inexhaustible flow of internal energy for sustainable economic growth, not only because Chinese market mechanisms promote the reallocation of resources, but also because Chinese institutions adapt to creative destruction.

Creative destruction requires free markets and competition laws that allow new entrants. If established companies abuse their dominant market position to exclude new entrants, companies with new technologies will be unable to challenge older companies.





People wearing masks walk in Chengdu, China on January 23, 2020 (Photo Shutterstock)



This is clearly an abuse of dominance of Alibaba’s stipulation that merchants sell exclusively on its platforms in order to hamper the development of its competitors. Additionally, Chinese tech giants potentially stifle disruptive innovation by constantly acquiring new challengers and start-ups and continually expanding their product lines.

The reallocation of resources and creative destruction is very evident from the perspective of Chinese companies listed in China. The CSI 300 replicates the performance of the top 300 stocks traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and has been considered the Chinese equivalent of the S&P 500 Index. The four main industries of its original constituents were steel , thermal power generation, transportation facilities and coal mining. Today, the four main lines of business of the CSI 300 are securities firms, banking, electronic components, and healthcare. This change suggests that the financial market has helped reallocate resources to more efficient industries.

As part of the process of creative destruction, existing wealth is constantly depreciated to make room for the creation of new wealth. Although 51 of its then constituents, including China Merchants Bank, Kweichow Moutai and Wanhua Chemical, are still constituents of today’s CSI 300, the vast majority of its then constituents have abandoned CSI 300, such as Chunlan Group, Lucky Film, and Huadian Energy. Twenty-five of them have even been delisted or bought by other companies. Meanwhile, better performing companies, for example Inovance Tech, LONGI Silicon and BYD, have joined the index constituents.

Since its inception, the annual churn rate of the CSI 300, or the rate at which stocks are removed from the index, has remained relatively constant at 16%, significantly higher than that of the S&P 500 at around 4%; that is, the average lifespan of companies as a component of the CSI 300 is only six years, far less than the 25 years of the S&P 500.

Ultimately, however, the rapid reallocation of resources and creative destruction helped the new winners dramatically overtake the old ones. When the CSI 300 Index was first published, the index was pegged at 1,000 points and the total market capitalization of its constituents was only 2.2 trillion ($ 0.27 trillion); today, the index is at 4,933 points and the total market capitalization of its components reaches 48.5 trillion renminbi. During the same period, the weighted average price / earnings ratio of the index even declined slightly to stand at 16 today.

Dynamic economy

Today, the Chinese economy is so dynamic that some Chinese companies are already at the global technological frontier. The most advanced technological innovations in the world are taking place in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, robotics and biotechnology. China has a comparative advantage in industrial innovations, including solar power, battery technology, 3D printing, industrial robotics, and innovative materials. China is trying to catch up with the United States in AI and is lagging behind several countries in biotechnology.





Flags of China on a blue sky. (Photo Shutterstock)

Chinese companies are now encompassing all technological pathways, product components and market segments in the solar energy and electric vehicle industries, enabling domestic manufacturers to continually improve their techniques and reduce costs. SAIC, for example, produces electric vehicles (EVs) for as little as $ 4,000, and 300,000 of them were sold in China last year, making it one of the largest vehicle companies electricity from the planet.

As disruptive innovation in energy storage continues to drive the cost of electric vehicles to levels well below those of conventional cars, auto sales in China could skyrocket, propelling car ownership among consumers. households to new heights. A rapid change in the Chinese way of life will therefore occur, as it happened when Chinese companies started producing high-speed trains and building high-speed railways or when they started producing high-speed trains. affordable but high-quality smartphones and telecommunications equipment.

So, unsurprisingly, these industries are hot spots at the forefront of the Chinese economy and offer tempting investment prospects. In the first seven months of this year, the total value added of industrial enterprises above the designated size grew at a two-year average rate of just 6.7%, while electric vehicles and industrial robots have increased. increased to a two-year average of 46.5% and 34.8% respectively. Stock prices of electric vehicles and solar energy companies listed on Chinese stock markets rose 40% this year, while the CSI 300 index fell 7%.

On the US stock markets, by contrast, Chinese stocks are heavily focused on one sector: information technology. Although a handful of Chinese companies listed on the US stock markets are in the second largest industry, they are nowhere near the size or market position of their peers listed on the Chinese stock markets. As a result, Chinese concept equity investors have struggled to take advantage of the renewed strength in the Chinese economy this year.

Some have already taken the plunge. According to the latest data, international investors are investing money in A shares at an all time high this year. At the end of August, they held 3,470 billion yuan ($ 537 billion) of Chinese A shares, or 4.7% of market capitalization. Net share purchases totaled 171.7 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year.

Due to the new regulatory requirements, fewer Chinese companies will consider entering the US stock markets in the future. To take advantage of China’s comparative advantage, global investors might consider expanding their coverage of Chinese A-share companies.