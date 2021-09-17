debt crisis, bond default and investor risks

A man walks past unfinished residential buildings at Evergrande Oasis, a real estate complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China on September 15, 2021. Photo taken on September 15, 2021. Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is on the brink of collapse, and analysts warn that the potential fallout could have far-reaching implications that extend beyond China’s borders. “The collapse of Evergrande would be the biggest test the Chinese financial system has faced in years,” said Mark Williams, chief economist for Asia at Capital Economics. Here’s just how serious his problems are and what’s in store for investors.

How did we get here?

After years of rapid expansion and recovering assets while China’s economy was booming, Evergrande is now under crushing $ 300 billion in debt.

Vehicles drive past unfinished residential buildings in the Evergrande Oasis, a building complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China on September 16, 2021. Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

The world’s most indebted real estate developer has struggled to pay off its suppliers and has twice warned investors in as many weeks that it could default on its debts. On Tuesday, Evergrande said its real estate sales would likely continue to drop significantly in September after falling for months, making his cash flow situation even more dire. The Chinese developer is so huge that the fallout from a potential default could not only hurt the Chinese economy, but spread to markets beyond.

Banks have also reacted to the deterioration of its cash flow. Some in Hong Kong, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, have refused to grant new loans to buyers of two unfinished Evergrande residential projects, Reuters said. The rating agencies have repeatedly downgraded the rating of the company, citing its liquidity problems. Evergrande’s problems escalated last year when China introduced rules to control developer borrowing costs. These measures cap debt relative to a company’s cash flows, assets and capital levels.

Its share price has plunged nearly 80% so far this year, and trading in its bonds has been repeatedly halted by Chinese stock exchanges in recent weeks.

In fact, sentiment is already spreading to Asian high yield bonds. Yields on Asian offshore bonds, dominated by real estate companies, climbed 13% on average, according to TS Lombard. It also means foreign investors lose out, the research firm said in a note last week. “The company’s guarantee to deliver all pre-sold projects is likely to result in overseas stakeholders seeing little or nothing of the final sale of a developer’s assets in the event of a bailout,” TS said. Lombard.

“Hence the prospect of an unequal exchange, where the interests of on-shore lenders, households and banks are protected to the detriment of holders of shares and off-shore bonds,” said the note. 3. Suppliers The implications of Evergrande’s failure could spill over to other industries as well if suppliers are not paid. According to S&P Global Ratings, Evergrande may “try to persuade” its suppliers and contractors to accept physical properties as payment in an attempt to preserve liquidity for loan repayments.

I think there will be supportive measures from the central government, and even the central bank, to try to bail out Evergrande. Dan Wang | economist, Hang Seng Bank

In an August report, S&P estimated that over the next 12 months, Evergrande will have more than 240 billion yuan ($ 37.16 billion) in bills and contractors’ debts to settle about 100 billion dollars. yuan of that amount this year. An Evergrande paint supplier, Shanghai-listed Skshu Paint, said in a filing that the real estate company has paid off some of its debt in the properties and unfinished ones. Rating agency Fitch said banks may also have indirect exposure to Evergrande suppliers. The developer’s trade debts amounted to 667 billion Chinese yuan, according to Fitch’s analysis.