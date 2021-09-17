Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday September 17th
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow Futures Fall As History Signals A Difficult September Remainder
The Wall Street sign is visible near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on May 4, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. equity futures fell on Friday, marking a key date, September 17, which historically marked the start of a tough period for the market in an already traditionally tough month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday, although it finished well above session lows. The S&P 500 also fell, while the Nasdaq reversed the trend and rose slightly. Despite the angst in September, all three benchmarks were tracking weekly gains. Before Friday’s open, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq weren’t too far from their recent highs closing at around 2.5%, 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.
2. Options and Futures May Add Volatility to Friday’s Close
Coinciding with seasonal factors stacked against Wall Street, it is also a “quadruple witchcraft” on Friday, the simultaneous expiration of stock options, index options, stock futures and futures contracts. clues. The The Federal Reserve holds its two-day policy meeting in September next week, leaving investors already on the alert this month to read the tea leaves on when central bankers might start cutting back on massive purchases of obligations of the Covid era. At Thursday’s close, the Dow Jones was down 1.7% this month, while the S&P 500 was down 1.1% and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%. However, all three were still up for the year.
3. Fed chief calls for a review of central bank investment rules
President of the Fed Jerome Powell called for a review of the central bank’s ethics rules for proper financial activities after the disclosure that several senior Fed officials have large investments and others have carried out multi-million dollar stock transactions in 2020. Last year, monetary policy makers implemented extraordinary measures to support the collapse of the economy during the pandemic. News of the Powell inquiry followed letters sent by Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., To the presidents of regional Fed banks demanding stricter ethics.
4. FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee to Meet on Pfizer Covid Boosters
A key element of the president Joe Biden’s plan to fight Covid could be jeopardized as an FDA vaccine advisory committee meets on Friday to debate and vote on Pfizer’s request to offer vaccine recalls to the general public. The meeting comes as some scientists, including at least two from the FDA, have said they are not fully convinced that every American who has received the Pfizer vaccine in two doses needs a third at this time. Friday’s vote could put an end to the already announced plan by the Biden administration to start handing out boosters next week.
5. Biden to hold climate meeting ahead of UN summit
Biden summons world leaders Friday for a discussion on efforts to tackle climate change, seeking to build momentum ahead of an international summit on global warming later this year. Biden has repeatedly highlighted climate change as a national and global priority in recent weeks in the wake of devastating floods and wildfires in the United States. Biden is attempting to do October 31 through November 31. 12 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, a success.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/17/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-sept-17.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]