SEC wants more than 800 listed companies by 2024





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is encouraging more companies to tap the capital markets, with hopes that there will be more than 800 companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) by 2024. We challenge ourselves that as we celebrate our 88th anniversary on November 11, 2024, there are at least 888 companies that have reportedly taken to the capital market for their capital raising activities, said the SEC chairman. , Emilio B. Aquino, on the second day of the PSE Road to IPO (initial public offering) for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Friday. To achieve this goal, the SEC wants more SMEs to consider enrolling in the PSE. There are currently 272 companies listed on the local stock exchange, of which only seven are on the board of directors of SMEs. We would be more than happy to see more SMEs undertake IPOs. It is part of our mission to provide the assistance necessary to fulfill this commitment, said Mr. Aquino. In accordance with this, the regulator said it is creating the Office for the Promotion of Strategic Investments in SMEs or the so-called (OASIS), which will work with other government agencies and the private sector to help SMEs to exploit the capital market through development and regulatory programs. The new office aims to simplify capital raising products and streamline the registration process for SMEs. It also aims to encourage investment companies and financial institutions to set up subscription and / or advisory programs tailored to SMEs. [It will also] engage multilateral agencies such as the ADB (Asian Development Bank) and [the] IFC (International Finance Corp.) in launching SME-focused investment funds, Aquino said. However, the SEC reiterated that market-based financing should not be viewed as a substitute for corporate financing. Capital market-based financing should complement and complement the traditional source of financing for SMEs. We believe that bank financing and capital market financing can coexist, said Vicente Graciano P. Felizmenio, Jr., director of the SEC’s Securities Markets and Regulation Department. – Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

