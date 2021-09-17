Build Cash Positions Before Extreme Market Movements, Says Strategist

Financial markets appear vulnerable to what could be an extreme two-way move, according to Paul Gambles, co-founder of investment advisory firm MBMG Group.

As a result, Gambles said investors should consider staying on the sidelines and significantly strengthening their cash positions.

His comments come as market participants remain cautious of a wave of risk on the horizon. These include fears of rising inflation, lingering concerns about the economic outlook amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supply shortages and valuation issues.

Some investors are also wary of the possible implications of indebted real estate company Evergrande, which is on the brink of default.

“Our advice is just to be a little cautious. We think the market is very well positioned to look forward to what could potentially be a very, very big move,” Gambles told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Friday.

“We have no idea what direction this might take; I realize that it doesn’t seem helpful, but frankly there are so many unanswered questions right now,” he continued. “Until we start getting those questions answered, our advice is actually, unless you can really afford to take what could be a pretty big hit, and maybe even a permanent hit. , then you better stay on the sidelines. “