Business
Build Cash Positions Before Extreme Market Movements, Says Strategist
Financial markets appear vulnerable to what could be an extreme two-way move, according to Paul Gambles, co-founder of investment advisory firm MBMG Group.
As a result, Gambles said investors should consider staying on the sidelines and significantly strengthening their cash positions.
His comments come as market participants remain cautious of a wave of risk on the horizon. These include fears of rising inflation, lingering concerns about the economic outlook amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supply shortages and valuation issues.
Some investors are also wary of the possible implications of indebted real estate company Evergrande, which is on the brink of default.
“Our advice is just to be a little cautious. We think the market is very well positioned to look forward to what could potentially be a very, very big move,” Gambles told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Friday.
“We have no idea what direction this might take; I realize that it doesn’t seem helpful, but frankly there are so many unanswered questions right now,” he continued. “Until we start getting those questions answered, our advice is actually, unless you can really afford to take what could be a pretty big hit, and maybe even a permanent hit. , then you better stay on the sidelines. “
“It’s a draw”
Gambles stated that the MBMG group, which said it has over $ 1.5 billion in assets under advice, has sought to increase cash levels “quite dramatically” lately, warning that market risk has “suddenly gone up and down” from barely a month ago.
Gold and gold miners were “one of the best ways to hedge risk” at the moment, he added, suggesting that there was some value left in Treasuries as well.
People eat outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 16, 2021 in New York City. Despite a rise in retail sales, the Dow Jones fell on Thursday as investors continue to have concerns about the delta variant and news of a slight increase in jobless claims.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
“Take these profits,” Gambles said. “You should be able to swallow your fear of missing something rather than putting yourself at risk for what could be pretty big losses if we get a reversal.”
“We’re not saying there’s an absolute crash nailed down here, far from it. What we’re saying is it’s a toss as to whether things are good or bad and, you know what. , it has the potential to be pretty extreme in either direction, ”Gambles said.
He said it was the first time he advised his clients to hold cash for a period of time.
“This is a potentially pivotal moment and we have no idea if it will be a good or a bad result,” added Gambles.
“Money is a garbage can”
Not everyone is in favor of building up cash positions.
Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” earlier this week that investors shouldn’t be dealing with market risk by hiding in cash.
“Don’t keep it in cash,” Dalio said at the SALT conference in New York City. More than a year after saying “money is a dumpster,” Dalio said on Wednesday he still feels this way.
Instead, the hedge fund billionaire said the most important thing for an individual investor is “how to properly diversify.”
Dalio argued that doing so across countries, currencies and asset classes would outperform liquidity.
Correction issues
Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis Gestion, told CNBC on Friday that he expected financial markets to decline in October, saying that a constellation of factors could force investors to “come back to reality”.
“I think what we’re probably going to see first is the backlash of very aggressive expectations and very optimistic expectations for the recovery,” Lacalle said, noting that the pace of the recovery remains for the moment.
Lacalle said market estimates that were far too bullish had become “embedded” in forecasts for earnings and macroeconomic growth. In addition, the withdrawal of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, as well as concerns about a slowdown in China, were likely to trigger a market correction.
The risk of a “very aggressive” correction or a ripple effect in the sovereign debt market was somewhat limited, Lacalle said, given that the Fed and the ECB are expected to continue to be supportive.
