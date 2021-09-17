Hong Kong proposes new listing regime for SPACs with strict restrictions





A Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) sign is seen at the China International Trade in Services Fair (CIFTIS) 2020 in Beijing, China on September 4, 2020. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang / File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Reuters) – Hong Kong on Friday proposed changing its rules to allow SAVS listing, but with stricter restrictions than elsewhere, as it is the latest to exploit the desire for such investment vehicles even as the frenzy that started last year wanes. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been working on PSPC proposals since the start of this year, but one of the challenges, according to market participants, has been finding a way to allow such listings without hampering the exchange’s efforts. and the regulator to tackle illegal practices related to the formation and trading of shell companies that Hong Kong has struggled with over the past decade. On the flip side, there are also concerns that strict restrictions mean that the exchange would not be an attractive place to list a SPAC. The proposal is open for public consultation, with a deadline of October 31. SAVS, or special purpose acquisition companies, are shell companies that are listed on the stock exchange and then merge with an existing company to make it public, generally offering solid valuations and shorter listing deadlines than the first public calls. savings. According to the Hong Kong proposals, only professional investors could invest in a SPAC until it merges with a target company, and companies sponsoring a PSPC must include at least one institution approved by the local regulatory authority of the securities. The company that is acquired by a PSPC must also meet the same requirements as a company listed in Hong Kong through an IPO, including being approved by the stock exchange’s listing committee. “We are convinced that this will not go against what we are doing in terms of tightening (the rules for) the shells, and that enough shareholder protections and other guarantees have been introduced,” Bonnie Chan , responsible for listing at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK), the exchange’s parent company, told media. She added that many companies have expressed interest in exploring a listing of PSPC in Hong Kong and that according to HKEX’s tally, 25 PSPCs listed in the United States are headquartered in Greater China and that around 12 companies in Asia have been acquired by a PSPC in recent times. years. Hong Kong is a major global IPO site with companies raising more than $ 35 billion there this year, according to data from Refinitiv. PSPCs gained popularity in the United States late last year and early this year, and companies around the world have raised $ 131 billion so far in 2021, according to data from Dealogic, a lucrative development for the US stock exchanges, where the vast majority of these listings have taken place. . But the pace of capital raising slowed in the second half of this year, as investors were spooked by the poor financial performance of many SAVSs and the regulatory crackdown by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on their investments. disclosures. Read more Hong Kong’s rival, the Singapore Stock Exchange unveiled its final rules for the listing of PSPCs earlier this month, after relaxing some measures considered too strict by participants following market consultations. Britain relaxed its rules for SPACs in July. Read more ($ 1 = 7.7828 Hong Kong dollars) Reporting by Alun John; edited by Jason Neely, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Steve Orlofsky Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/hong-kong-proposes-allowing-spac-listings-2021-09-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos