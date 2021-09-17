Stock market today: Dow slips as Invesco surges and China Tech soars





Shares were down on Friday as investors continued to seek a narrative for the markets. Shortly after opening, the

Dow Jones Industrial Average

was down 80 points, or 0.2%. The index slipped 63 points on Thursday to close at 34,751.

S&P 500

and

Nasdaq Composite

were both down 0.5%. Stocks have fallen in recent times, struggling to return to record highs. The S&P 500 is down nearly 2% from its all-time high of September 2. Many companies have lowered their quarterly profit estimates because they cannot access the supplies needed to meet demand. Many companies incur higher costs as a result, a threat to profit margins. On Thursday, US retail sales beat expectations, a positive development, but also one that could make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will cut its bond purchases at a faster pace. Investors are also paying close attention to when the Fed hikes short-term interest rates in response to inflation. The Federal Reserve is holding its monetary policy meeting next week. The yield on the 2-year T-bill rose to 0.23%, while the yield on the 10-year T-bill rose to 1.37%. A certain indecision seems to prevail in the market. The S&P 500 remained largely on a bullish path in the second half of the year, wrote Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. But for now, the index is unlikely to far exceed its all-time high of 4,536 until it rises about 0.6% above the index’s opening level. Friday. Meanwhile, the index is still trading at a level that doesn’t suggest a big correction is currently underway, Cincotta said. It is becoming increasingly clear that there is little direction for the stock markets at the moment, said Michael Hewson, analyst at brokerage CMC Markets. Investors are increasingly looking for a narrative, whether positive or negative to drive the next move, and arrive empty-handed. Overseas, Hong Kong

Hang Seng Index

rose 1% as Chinese tech stocks surged, with the

Hang Seng Technology Index

up 3.5% for one of its best days last month. The pan-European

Stoxx 600

was 0.1% higher. Oil and iron ore futures were both down. International Brent oil benchmark futures fell 0.8% to about $ 75 a barrel. Iron ore prices fell nearly 5% on Friday. Here are 14 stocks in motion on Friday

Invesco



(ticker: IVZ) stocks jumped 4.6% in US exchanges, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the exchange-traded fund giant was in merger talks with

State Street



s asset management activity. Chinese tech giants have made great strides in Hong Kong, with

Ali Baba



(BABA) up 2.2%,

Tencent



(0700.HK) 2.4%,

Baidu



(9888.HK) 2.4%, and

JD.com



(9618.HK) 4.6%. European travel stocks have been bolstered by reports the UK is drastically relaxing travel rules linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. owner of British Airways

AGI



(IAG.UK) climbed 6% as

InterContinental Hotels Group



(IHG.UK) rose 2.8%.

Commercial bank



(CBK.Germany) rose 3.8%, after local German media reported that US private equity group Cerberus was considering taking a larger stake in the bank after the German election later this month .

Evergrande



(3333.HK) fell 3.8%, bringing weekly stock losses to 28.5%, as the struggling and heavily leveraged Chinese real estate giant remains threatened with restructuring.

Diamondback Energy



(FANG) gained 3.6% after the oil producer announced a share buyback plan it could reach $ 2 billion.

Sands of Las Vegas



(LVS) first fell, then rose 1.3% after being demoted to Hold of Buy at Jefferies. The stock is down 11% this week as potential Chinese casino regulations hit the stock. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs analysts said most of the bad news is already trickling down to the stock.

Wynn Resorts



(WYNN) rose 0.1% on Friday as losses had already started to moderate this weekend. The stock has lost more than 17% this week.

Lincoln National



(LNC) increased by 4.7% after the company announced $ 9.4 billion reinsurance deal with a division of Denver Insurance Company.

OReilly Automotive



The stock (ORLY) fell 0.2% after being demoted to Neutral to Buy at Bank of America. Write to Jack Denton at [email protected] and Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

