September 17, 2021Mortgage rates continue to fall – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

Mortgage rates have gone down today. If you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a chance to secure a historically low rate.

To date, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.04% with an APR of 3.23%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.32% with an APR of 2.61%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.01% with an APR of 3.12%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.79% with an APR of 3.92%.

Related: Compare current mortgage rates

30 year fixed rate mortgages

The average rate fell on a 30-year fixed mortgage, slipping to 3.04% from 3.05% yesterday. The 52 week low is 2.83%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.23%. At the same date last week, it was 3.23%. Here’s why the APR is important.

At an interest rate of 3.04%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $ 424 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $ 100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You would pay approximately $ 52,555 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15 year fixed rate mortgages

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.32%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week it was 2.33%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.28%.

On a 15-year fixed rate, the APR is 2.61%. Last week it was 2.62%.

A 15-year, $ 100,000 fixed rate mortgage with a current interest rate of 2.32% will cost $ 658 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $ 18,503 in total interest.

Giant mortgages

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed rate jumbo mortgage is 3.01%. Last week, the average rate was 3.02%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed rate jumbo mortgage with a current interest rate of 3.01% will pay $ 422 per month in principal and interest in every $ 100,000. This means that on a $ 750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $ 3,166, and you would pay approximately $ 389,788 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 arm

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM stands at 2.79%, higher than the 52 week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 2.78%.

Borrowers with an ARM 5/1 of $ 100,000 with a current interest rate of 2.79% will pay $ 410 per month in principal and interest.

Calculate your mortgage payment

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of buying a home, but it can be difficult to figure out what you are paying and what you can actually afford.

You can use a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors such as your interest rate, purchase price, and down payment.

To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:

The price of the house

The amount of your deposit

The interest rate

The term of the loan

All taxes, insurance and HOA fees

Save for a house

You might know you need to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to complete the home buying process. Also, after you buy, you need to furnish your new home and track potential repairs.

Here are six things you can do to save money for a home:

Advance payment

Inspection and assessment

Closing costs

Ongoing charges

Home furnishings

Repairs and renovations

What is an APR and why is it important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, takes into account interest, fees and time. This is the total cost of your loan and includes both the interest rate on the loan and its finance charges.

The APR is important because it can help you understand the total cost of your mortgage if you decide to keep it for the duration.