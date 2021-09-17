FDA vaccine advisers meet to decide if Americans need boosters





The one-day meeting will be filled with presentations. They will include Pfizer / BioNTech, which argues that there is enough evidence of waning immunity to warrant giving people booster doses. The FDA will present its own take on the data that has been sent to the agency so far – although written briefing materials released prior to the meeting suggest the agency remains neutral for now.

The Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee is made up of vaccine experts, immunologists, pediatricians, infectious diseases and public health experts.

They will first hear from Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the vaccines arm of the FDA, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Another CBER official, Marion Gruber, will ask the question. It’s a routine presentation, but Gruber announced her retirement just a few weeks ago amid speculation she was stepping down to protest the White House’s involvement in the recall decision.

Gruber too, very unusually, signed a Lancet article posted earlier this week which argued that it was too early to start giving people boosters.

Experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will detail what is known about how the Delta variant affects the rate of breakthrough infections. Researchers from the UK and Israel will present real data on how many fully vaccinated people have been infected anyway, and whether giving boosters has reduced that rate of breakthroughs. The meeting, which will be be broadcast online , is expected to last until 4:45 p.m. ET or later, with a discussion and voting period scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. and last at least two hours. Pfizer has received full approval for its vaccine from the FDA, so the request to add a booster dose complements that approval. The data presented by Pfizer involves a booster given to its volunteers about six months after completing their first two doses. Pfizer – and other researchers – say their studies show people develop strong immunity after two doses of the vaccine, but antibody levels start to drop after a few months. “Concerns have been expressed that declining titers of neutralizing antibodies or reduced efficacy against symptomatic illnesses may herald a significant drop in efficacy against serious illnesses,” the FDA said in its document. information. “The recent emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in a new wave of COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world and has led to considerations for the administration of booster doses to people. who have received a primary series of vaccines in an effort to strengthen immunity and thus maintain protection against COVID-19. The expected benefit of the booster vaccination will depend on the impact of the booster vaccination on reducing the disease compared to the primary series. The FDA notes that Pfizer’s vaccine – as well as vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – still offer strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death, even as antibodies decline over time. The FDA has asked Pfizer to do more analysis of new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in July and August, when the Delta variant became dominant and after the immunity of those vaccinated could have waned. Analysis showed that the incidence of infection among people fully vaccinated 10 months previously was 70.3 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared with 51.6 cases per 1,000 person-years among those who had. been vaccinated five months previously. But there have only been three cases of serious illness. Pfizer maintains that this demonstrates waning immunity. “As the Delta variant has spread widely, rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the United States and around the world,” the company said in its backgrounder submitted to the FDA. “Although unvaccinated individuals continue to be the source of most SARS-CoV-2 infections and severe cases of COVID-19, real-world data suggests groundbreaking infection rates may be increasing and the effectiveness of the vaccine may decrease over time. “ The question will be whether it’s time to start approving boosters now and if so, who should get them and when. The White House said it plans to be ready to start giving vaccine booster doses on September 20, pending FDA and CDC approval. The CDC has scheduled a meeting of its vaccine advisers for Sept. 22 and 23 – and the CDC must give its approval for any booster dose to be officially administered. ‘ The third doses are already approved for some immunocompromised people, but not for the general public.

