Ginkgo begins trading on NYSE after completing SPAC merger
Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, becoming the latest company to close a SPAC merger and go public. The shares opened at $ 11.15 each under the ticker symbol “DNA,” yielding the fivefold CNBC 50 disruptor company a market capitalization of nearly $ 2.5 billion.
Ginkgo was started in 2009 by a team of scientists at MIT determined to create bespoke microbes that allow customers to grow rather than make better products. The company calls itself an “organism company” because it designs and prints DNA, the building blocks that support all living things.
The biotech company merged with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., the blank check company run by former MGMCEO Harry Sloan. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., Sloan’s seventh SPAC formation, is led by executives from the same blank check company that brought DraftKingsandSkillz to the public markets last year.
A PSPC is a blank check company that raises funds to buy a private entity through a reverse merger and go public with the help of funding from additional investors. PSPC offers have become an increasingly popular route to go public over the past year, but the pace of offers has slowed in recent months as yields continue to decline.
The deal included a $ 775 million private placement led by Baillie Gifford, Putnam Investments and the Counterpoint Global arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. So-called PIPE financing is a mechanism for companies to raise capital from a select group of investors who make entry into the end market possible. Cathie Wood’sArche Investment Management, the private equity arm of Bain Capital, the private equity arm of Bill GatesCascade investmentandT. Rowe Price Associatesalso participate.
The proprietary CNBC SPAC 50 index, which tracks the 50 largest US-based pre-merger blank check transactions by market capitalization, soared earlier this year but suffered a steep decline and is now negative over the year. The CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index, which includes the largest SPACs that have entered the market and announced a target acquisition, has seen its cumulative gains since the start of the year wiped out. Still, the CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index edged up over the past week through Monday.
PSPCs are hit by a growing number of class actions, with 15 lawsuits in the first half of 2021, up from just five in 2020, according to data from Woodruff Sawyer.
“PSPCs have been marketed as a faster and easier way to go public compared to a traditional IPO, but it might tend to attract companies that may not be ready for scrutiny by the public. state-owned companies. This is certainly the case that the plaintiffs are trying to prove, “Priya Huskins, partner at Woodruff Sawyer, recently told CNBC.
Ginkgo Bioworks is a quintuple CNBC 50 disruptor business. Sign up for our original weekly newsletter that goes beyond the annual Disruptor 50 list, providing a deeper insight into the trends of start-ups and founders who continue to innovate across all sectors of the economy.
