Pernilla Nyrensten, CEO and Founder of global outdoor clothing brand RevolutionRace (www.révolutionrace.com), recently published its first quarterly results as a listed company. Pernilla Nyrensten became the first female founding CEO on the Stockholm Stock Exchange since its inception 160 years ago.

RevolutionRace started in Pernilla’s father’s garage in a small town in Sweden in 2013, and the company has come a long way since then. The company is now growing rapidly, making a profit and selling its products in more than 35 countries. RevolutionRace recorded net sales of SEK 897 million, or US $ 100 million in the last fiscal year.

Pernilla Nyrensten: I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. I sold my first pair of pants in my father’s store in Sweden when I was eight years old. Before starting RevolutionRace, my husband and I sold clothes at trade shows in Sweden. As someone who enjoys hiking and the great outdoors, I started to pay close attention to reviews from salon clients who told me how hard they are finding hiking pants in colors that are out of this world. fashion, flattering fit, quality and reasonable price.

I realized that there was an opportunity to offer stylish outerwear of excellent quality and at affordable prices. That’s why we started RevolutionRace because we wanted to revolutionize the outdoor industry with a direct-to-consumer business model. My husband and I started the business with 30,000 euros eight years ago. I knew I wanted to communicate and build the brand on social platforms to directly reach our customers. I also saw the opportunity to offer multifunctional outerwear. People want to move seamlessly between the city and the outdoors in today’s lifestyle. We use social media to communicate directly with customers because I think generally retailers create a wall between customers and brands. I want to give my customers the best experience and the best product through a direct channel.

We launched the brand with pants in Candy Pink, Rusty Orange and Black, listening to what our customers wanted in color, fit and style.

Angela Chan: How did you engage your customers when the brand was unknown?

Kidney stones: We targeted 3-500 friends and families through paid ads on Facebook. I communicated with customers the same way I sold in my father’s stores. It was the same tone of voice. It was genuine.

I am obsessed with the satisfaction of our customers. I asked a lot of questions and listened to what our customers wanted. It was very organic, and our customers shared their opinions and started following us.

Chan: How did you learn and overcome challenges in retail operations, supply chain and customer service while building this brand from scratch?

Kidney stones: We first went to a Swedish agent because we did not have the production volume to go directly to the factory. We only had enough money to fund a pair of pants to launch the brand. I learned to manage the production process with the Swedish agent. I followed the dates in the calendar so they couldn’t go wrong if production was slow or late. I’m a fast learner, so everything I handled on my own before hiring employees.

Chan: What was your breakthrough?

Kidney stones: A Facebook ad manager asked to take our brand to the next level by making movies like many other outdoor brands. We wanted to present all the components and features of our pants and better inform our customers about our product and its features. Since we didn’t have a big production budget, we filmed the video ourselves using our phones. Our customers loved the authenticity of the video, and the video went viral.

It was a huge success. We discovered a life hack that has become our best practice for online advertising, and we’ve been told that our do-it-yourself-style videos have even inspired content creation strategies at corporate headquarters. Facebook’s Silicon Valley.

Chan: What’s the next step for your brand?

Kidney stones: We use our data and the opinions of our customers to predict next season’s assortments. We only think about and create long-term, sustainable and multifunctional value products. We think about how many times you can use the product. There is a gap in the market where other brands do not focus on the multifunctionality of the products.

We started in Sweden and the Nordic countries, and we have grown in Germany and in greater Europe. Today Germany is the biggest market for RevolutionRace, and we just launched on Amazon USA.

Chan: Outdoor hiking activities have grown significantly thanks to Covid. Have you seen your business ride with this wave?

Kidney stones: This fiscal year we have increased by 132%. In the fourth quarter, which runs from April to June, we grew 152% and saw many other ecommerce players lose sales. I believe because in the beginning all of the e-commerce players grew because of Covid, and it wasn’t until later that you got to see who the real winners in the category were.

Chan: How do you alleviate your global supply chain issues?

Kidney stones: These things can be difficult for a business looking for new and reordered products. We have an assortment strategy underway with 75% commodities in stock, which is helpful. We have also diversified our suppliers in several European and Asian countries. The hardest part is the new products, because you have to determine the volume. Fortunately, we are not impacted by seasonal fashion. The biggest problem is the lack of shipping containers.

Chan: What is the most critical part of your corporate culture?

Kidney stones: We have an outsider culture where we fought for every crown to count because we started with nothing. We must believe in ourselves and succeed in what we do together, as a team.

Chan: If you could go back in time, what would be your advice to yourself knowing what you know today?

Kidney stones: Believe in yourself and don’t believe that the “experts” know all the answers because no one knows them. Once an “expert” told me that women can only do small businesses as a hobby and cannot build a successful business. I had to prove them wrong, so that’s the essence of the fight and success of the RevolutionRace. I believe in our guts, and today we have a unicorn valuation of our business. I also think that women need to inspire and support each other.

I loved the quote from the amazing Kamala Harris, “I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”