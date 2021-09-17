Business
Archer begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ACHR”
PALO ALTO, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Archer Aviation Inc. (Archer ”) (NYSE: ACHR), a leading developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), has announced that its Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading at the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols ACHR and ACHR WS, respectively, today.
Completing our IPO transaction and trading Archer on the New York Stock Exchange is a milestone for our business. It’s the culmination of hard work by the great team we have at Archer, but it’s also the start of the next phase of our development and growth, said Brett Adcock, co- founder and co-CEO of Archer.
We are working to build an urban air mobility network that can forever change the way people move in and around cities. We believe we have the team, the technology and the strategic partners to make our vision a reality, said Adam Goldstein, co-founder and co-CEO of Archer.
The business combination generated gross proceeds of approximately $ 857.6 million, including $ 600 million in proceeds from PIPE that will help fund Archer’s vision to commercialize a vertical take-off and landing electric vehicle (eVTOL ) and launch an urban air mobility network.
PIPE included the participation of leading strategic and long-term financial investors including United Airlines, Stellantis and the venture capital arm of Exor, Baron Capital Group, Federated Hermes Kaufmann funds, Mubadala Capital, Putnam Investments and Access Industries. Additionally, Ken Moelis and his affiliates, along with early investors Marc Lore and founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein, have invested $ 30 million in PIPE.
Moelis & Company LLC served as the exclusive placement agent on PIPE. Barclays Capital Inc. acted as exclusive advisor on the financial and capital markets of Archer. Moelis & Company LLC has been the exclusive financial advisor to Atlas Crest. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the exclusive capital markets advisor to Atlas Crest. Duff & Phelps, LLC has provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction to the board of directors of Atlas Crest. Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Archer. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas Crest.
About Archer
Archers’ mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archers’ goal is to move people across cities around the world in a fast, safe, sustainable and cost-effective manner. Archer designs and develops electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer’s team is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future operating results and financial condition of Archers, business strategy and plans, management objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Archers’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Archers’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the companies. forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Archers business, the economy and other future conditions.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as believe, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, strategy, future, opportunity, plan, may, should, will, will, continue, will be a probable or negative result of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. .
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Archers to predict these events or how they may affect Archer. If a change in events and circumstances reflected in Archers ‘forward-looking statements occurs, the business, financial condition and results of operations of Archers may differ materially from those expressed in Archers’ forward-looking statements. If a change in events and circumstances reflected in Archers ‘forward-looking statements occurs, the business, financial condition and results of operations of Archers may differ materially from those expressed in Archers’ forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Archer does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR
