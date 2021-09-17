Stock market today: stocks end choppy week with a loss





US equity markets fell early in the session and stayed in negative territory as the day wore on. In addition to a preliminary reading lower than forecast by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey (71.0 vs. 72.0 expected), investors also faced a day of “quadruple witchcraft.” “. This happens four times a year in March, June, September, and December and marks the simultaneous expiration of index futures, index options, stock options, and individual futures. This can often lead to higher volume than usual and erratic movements in all or part of the market. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5% to 34,584, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.9% to 4,432 and the NasdaqComposite had lost 0.9% to 15,043, the three indices erasing their weekly gains. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. Next week, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement, due Wednesday afternoon. Barclays economists “expect committee to signal it is ready to reduce pace of asset purchases” later this year “provided it makes further progress towards dual tenure [of inflation and unemployment]. “However, they don’t believe an official announcement will come until November or December. Other stock market news today:

Small cap Russel 2000 ended up 0.2% to 2,236.

(IVZ) 5.5% today. More precisely, a report in The Wall Street Journal suggested that the financial company is in talks to merge with (STT, -2.6%) asset management division, according to people familiar with the matter. “We are not surprised that IVZ has come under the crosshairs of another asset manager,” said Catherine Seifert, CFRA analyst. “We believe that the merger of these two companies makes sense and would strengthen STT’s already strong presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We warn that a potential merger of the fourth largest ETF provider (IVZ) with the third largest ETF provider (STT), while potentially overtaking Vanguard and the second largest ETF provider, could also raise antitrust issues. . Seifert has a buy rating on Invesco. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO, + 6.5%) got a boost after the medical technology company released bullish forecasts. TMO expects earnings of $ 21.16 per share for fiscal 2022 on revenue of $ 40.3 billion, well above earnings per share of $ 19.68 and 34, $ 3 billion expected on average by sales analysts.

(TMO, + 6.5%) got a boost after the medical technology company released bullish forecasts. TMO expects earnings of $ 21.16 per share for fiscal 2022 on revenue of $ 40.3 billion, well above earnings per share of $ 19.68 and 34, $ 3 billion expected on average by sales analysts. U.S. Crude Oil Futures slipped 0.9% to $ 71.97 a barrel.

slipped 0.9% to $ 71.97 a barrel. Gold Futures fell 0.3% to end at $ 1,751.40 an ounce, marking their third consecutive loss.

fell 0.3% to end at $ 1,751.40 an ounce, marking their third consecutive loss. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumped 11.3% to 20.81.

jumped 11.3% to 20.81. Bitcoinedged up 0.1% to $ 47,505.29. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Stay the course with stocks Don’t let the daily headlines distract you from long-term fundamentals. There are several reasons to be constructive about stocks, says Tony DeSpirito, CIO of US Fundamental Equities at BlackRock, including a return to a more normal and shareholder-friendly distribution of capital. In addition to the increase in share buybacks reaching record levels of 2018, many publicly traded companies are increasing and reinstating dividends. “As of July, 45% of dividend payers in the Russell 1000 have increased,” DeSpirito notes. “That compares to an annual average of 61%. At this rate, we estimate that more than 75% of dividend payers in the index could increase their payout by the end of the year. “ If you want to learn about the top dividend payers, check out the generous returns of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and healthcare stocks. And there are still the beloved Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have seen increased shareholder payouts for the past 25 consecutive years. You do not know where to start ? Take a look at these five names. This elite list topped the list of Wall Street pros based on their current financial situation and future prospects.

