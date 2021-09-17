FDA Panel Votes Against Large Deployment Of Pfizer Recall, Approves Smaller Use

The FDA panel votes, while non-binding, are an unexpected hurdle for the Biden administration’s plan to begin broadly administering boosters as early as next week. Pfizer has sought FDA approval to offer the recall to people 16 and older, while Moderna has requested approval to market the recalls for people 18 and older. But the FDA advisory group chose to approve much more restricted use under an emergency use authorization, a bar below the full approval Pfizer wants.

“I think this should demonstrate to the public that the members of this committee are independent from the FDA,” said Archana Chatterjee, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Rosalind Franklin University.

In a statement, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said the company “will work with the FDA after today’s meeting to answer questions from the committee, as we continue to believe in benefits of a booster dose for a larger population. “

The FDA panel meeting came amid a heated debate between federal and outside scientists over whether the evidence supports the Biden administration’s supporting broad view. These concerns surfaced at the start of the one-day panel meeting, where presenters and committee members expressed uncertainty as to whether there was clear evidence that the boosters were benefiting the younger ones as well as the younger ones. older people, whose immune systems are generally weaker.

“While I would probably support a three-dose recommendation for people over 60 or 65, I really have a hard time supporting this as it is written for anyone over or equal to 16,” said Paul Offit of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

Others have focused on the obvious lack of data on the safety of the booster among young people, particularly 16 and 17 year olds.

We don’t have any safety data for this population, ”Chatterjee said.

Peter Marks, the FDA’s principal vaccine regulator, asked committee members to review “the totality of the evidence in order to make your recommendation to us, including data from Israel showing that booster doses reduced risk of serious Covid infections in its elderly population.

“The decision the FDA must make is based on complex data evolving before our eyes,” he said. “There are different points of view. Divergent opinions are essential in helping to determine the regulations. It’s no secret here.

Sara Oliver, a doctor at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid infections and mild illnesses had plummeted in recent months. But it remains high against serious illness and hospitalization.

The reasons for lower efficacy likely include both the decrease over time and the Delta variant, “which is more than twice as contagious as previous variants, Oliver said.

Representatives from Pfizer told the FDA panel that maintaining high vaccine efficacy is integral to containing the pandemic, saying more cases of serious illness and hospitalization are likely in the United States if the country is not starting to administer reminders to get a head start. The company argues that its vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time and that increasing the Delta variant is not a major consideration in recall decisions.

Pfizer’s position is largely based on data from Israel on the performance of boosters in people over 60; the country has expanded its vaccination campaign to include boosters for people over 30. In a separate presentation, Israeli scientists suggested their country would have exceeded hospital capacity over the summer had it not started giving boosters.

But FDA clinical reviewer Joohee Lee said data from Pfizer’s own clinical trial to support the effectiveness of the booster is limited given the small number of participants and the unknown impact of factors such as the changes. behavior on the results. Safety data is also limited when it comes to age-specific reactions, she said, noting that only a dozen trial participants aged 65 to 75 received booster doses.

Separately, the The CDC released data on Friday showing that the three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still offer strong protection against hospitalization. The agency’s study, published in its Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, included information on more than 3,600 adults hospitalized in 21 U.S. facilities from March through August.

The agency found that the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine against hospitalization was 93%, compared to 88% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine declined dramatically after 120 days, according to the CDC report, although it still offers strong protection against serious illness.

And an analysis sponsored by Pfizer published on Wednesday found that the vaccine’s effectiveness against serious illness remained stable at nearly 97 percent over six months. The data comes from an ongoing trial involving more than 45,000 people in six countries who received the company’s initial two-dose vaccination schedule.

Tensions over the recall debate were palpable in opening statements by two senior FDA officials, one of whom signed an essay published in The Lancet this week, saying the recalls are not immediately necessary to most adults.

Earlier today, Marks urged the committee to focus on the science behind the recall request and not on operational issues related to a recall campaign or issues related to global vaccine fairness, ”adding that any foray into these subjects would be interrupted.

We know that there may be differences of opinion as to the interpretation of the data regarding the potential need for additional doses, and we strongly encourage all different views to be … discussed regarding the data, which is complex and evolving. It also requires near real-time analytics, ”he said.

Marion Gruber, outgoing director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, said she looked forward to a strong, transparent and evidence-based discussion. Scientists who wrote the Lancet essay, including Gruber, argued that existing science does not yet support the increase in population in general, especially when much of the world has yet to receive his first injections.

“All of my actions and decisions during my 32 year career with the FDA have been science-based and with you in mind and in the best interests of your health and safety, and I will continue to uphold these principles. in the future, ”she said. noted.

Scientists from the FDA and other institutions suggested this week that the Israeli data contained several limitations that could make it difficult to support a regulatory decision in the United States.

Honestly, I don’t think there is enough good quality data at this point to make an informed decision, ”said Brittany Kmush, an epidemiologist at Syracuse University, of the Israeli study, noting the 12-day follow-up period and variability of authors’ estimates.

Walid Gellad, director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescription at the University of Pittsburgh, pointed out the lack of direct safety data on additional doses given to 16 and 17 year olds.

The question for me is not whether the boosters have an effect. The question is what effect they have, “he said.” I’m not sure the Israeli data gives us enough certainty about this.

Some Biden health officials have suggested Israeli data argues for allowing boosters in the United States, given the country is several weeks ahead of Covid trends.

David Lim and Katherine Ellen Foley contributed to this report.