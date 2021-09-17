Weekend Readings: Crypto and the Sniff Test

Even though bitcoin was invented in 2008 and adopted by investors, the cryptocurrency market can only be described as immature. It could be a decades-long story in the works, but even the biggest crypto fans should consider what happened this week.

Litecoin rose 33% in value that day before ending with a gain of 3%.

Mark DeCambre sheds light on how cryptocurrencies can be exploited for financial fraud.

There are political rumbles around cryptocurrencies, including questions from U.S. Senators about the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission over virtual currencies. Even SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was uncertain, saying cryptocurrencies may well be securities during a Senate Banking Committee hearing this week.

to BB, which is a non-investment grade or junk rating. Moodys gave the low rating even saying that Coinbases’ financial profile suggests superior credit strength.

The first signs of a real estate slowdown

Home prices in many areas outside of major US cities began to skyrocket at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with buyers often scrambling to outbid. As this auction activity continues, it has started to calm down, as Jacob Passy explains.

A neglected income game in the stock market

For investors looking to build wealth over decades, index funds are great because they are characterized by low spending, wide exposure to entire markets (reduced risk), and a track record that fund managers have. professionals find it hard to match.

But what about investors who need the income right now? A yield of 1.38% on 10-year US Treasuries is unattractive, while an investment grade corporate bond index returns just over 2%.

But there are exchange traded funds with much higher returns that pay out monthly while taking a relatively low risk approach to investing in the stock market using this strategy.

It’s not always a good idea to avoid taxes

An investment advisor might suggest that you convert an individual retirement account to a Roth IRA to avoid a higher tax bill years later. But Mark Hulbert explains how discussions about income tax rates can overlook a very important point.

Worried about inflation? Here is how to follow

Steve Goldstein examines the performance of various asset classes during times of high inflation.

Inheritance of property and taxes

Bill Bischoff explains the tax implications if you inherit a house and how certain taxes could be avoided.

Two IPOs What You Need To Know About Businesses

The drive-through drink company Dutch Bros. stretches east and brings with it its Blue Rebel drinks

Swiss running shoe manufacturer On targets premium market with help from tennis giant

Here’s how much your social security check could increase in 2022

Brett Arends shares calculations that may be behind the biggest increase in the cost of living of Social Security payments in more than a decade.

