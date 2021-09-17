Enfusion files SEC registration statement for initial public offering proposal





NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S- 1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Enfusion intends to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENFN. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as principal bookkeepers for the proposed offering, along with BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, William Blair & Company, LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Piper Sandler & Co. acting as other bookkeepers. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by e-mail: prospectus @ morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by phone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Enfusion



Enfusion’s investment management software platform as a service breaks down traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back office teams on a cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics and managed middle / back-office services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, increasing agility and fueling growth . Enfusion partners with more than 600 investment managers from nine global offices across four continents.

