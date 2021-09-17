CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of $ 287,500,000 Initial Public Offering | Your money





September 17, 2021 | Source: CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. New York, NY, September 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (CIIG II), a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, a share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies, today announced that it has closed its initial public offering increased by 28,750,000 units at $ 10.00 unit, including 3,750,000 units issued following exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. While CIIG II may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any company or industry, it intends to focus its research on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications and sustainability sectors. (TMTS). CIIG II is chaired by Executive Chairman Peter Cuneo, Co-CEO Michael Minnick, and Co-CEO Gavin Cuneo. The independent directors of CIIG II include David Flowers, Kristen OHara, Chris Rogers and Kenneth West. Of the proceeds received from the completion of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $ 291,812,500 (or $ 10.15 per unit sold under the public offering) were placed. in the company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as at September 17, 2021 reflecting the receipt of the proceeds upon completion of the initial public offering and private placement will be included as an attachment to a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) and began trading under the symbol CIIGU on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one common share of CIIG IIs Class A and one-half warrant of redeemable subscription, each warrant authorizing its holder to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Only whole warrants may be exercised and will be traded. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols CIIG and CIIGW, respectively. UBS Investment Bank, Barclays and LionTree acted as co-book managers for the offer. The offer is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or e-mail: [email protected]; Barclays, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, e-mail: [email protected], tel: (888) 603-5847; and LionTree Advisors LLC 660 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of ” an offer to buy, and there will also be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of the securities of such a state or jurisdiction. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. No guarantee can be given that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of CIIG II, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of CIIG II’s registration statement and prospectus for the offer filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. CIIG II does not undertake to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. [email protected]

