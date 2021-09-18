Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,490.36, down 111.74 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to one cent, or 0.53 percent, to $ 1.90 on 84.5 million shares. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.25%, to $ 19.90 on 32.5 million shares. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: BIR). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 4.34 percent, to $ 6.39 on 19.5 million shares. GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD). Materials. Unchanged at $ 2.93 on 18.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.64%, to $ 24.67 on 16.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.33%, to $ 50.66 on 14.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Down $ 1.91 or 1.5% to $ 127.66. RBC Capital Markets LLC has agreed to pay more than US $ 800,000 to settle the US Securities and Exchange Commission fees on how the municipal bond issues were allocated. The US regulator said on Friday that over a period of nearly four years, RBC had improperly allocated bonds to institutional clients and brokers. The SEC says the bonds went to “pinball machines,” who then sold or “returned” the bonds to other brokers at a profit. The SEC said that without admitting or denying the findings, RBC consented to a public administrative and restraining order that found it violated the disclosure, fair use and oversight provisions and that it had not supervised some of its registered representatives. The bank said Friday it had no comment on the deal. RBC was ordered to pay a fine of US $ 150,000, restitution of US $ 552,440, plus pre-judgment interest of US $ 160,886. The SEC also settled the charges against Kenneth Friedrich, the former head of municipal sales, commerce and syndication at RBC, and Jaime Durando, the bureau chief of the RBC municipal union. Enbridge Inc. Enbridge Inc. has been fined and could face criminal charges for violating Minnesota environmental laws while constructing its Line 3 replacement pipeline. The Calgary-based pipeline giant was ordered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to pay $ 3.32 million for drilling an aquifer containing groundwater during the construction of a trench near the company’s Clearbrook terminal. In a statement, the agency said Enbridge began work on the Clearbrook Terminal site in early 2021 but failed to follow the construction plans it provided. He said the company’s plans called for using traditional methods of trenching to a depth of eight to 10 feet, but Enbridge instead built the trench to a depth of about 18 feet with sheet piles installed at a depth of about 18 feet. depth of 28 feet. The resulting rupture of the aquifer caused an unauthorized discharge of 24.2 million gallons of water, said MNR, which had to be pumped, treated and discharged to a nearby wetland. He also said Enbridge failed to brief the ministry on the groundwater situation. The agency referred the case to the Clearwater County prosecutor for criminal prosecution, saying Minnesota law makes it an offense to appropriate state waters without a license. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up $ 3.47 or 2.4 percent to $ 150.32. Canadian National Railways on Friday announced a new strategic plan as it seeks to overtake its failed bid for a US railroad and avoid criticism from an activist investor seeking leadership changes of the railway. The Montreal Railway said that as part of the plan it is planning for 2022, it will reduce capital spending to 17% of revenue, increase operating revenue by $ 700 million, and increase efficiency for achieve an operating ratio of 57% for next year. The move comes as British investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. calls for changes in the railway, including a proposal to replace CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest. The investor sharply criticized CN’s attempt to take over the Kansas City Southern Railway, which it lost this week to Calgary rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Ruest has sought to defend CN’s attempt to take over KCS, saying he took notice of the growth opportunities during the bid, and he walked away $ 700 million richer through fees a break. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 17, 2021. The Canadian Press

