Pfizer recalls all lots of smoking cessation drugs

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling all lots of its popular anti-smoking drug Chantix for high levels of nitrosamine, which may increase cancer risk.

According to opinion Posted on the Food and Drug Administration website, the recall affects all lots of Varenicline 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets.

The recall notice says long-term ingestion may lead to “an increased risk of cancer in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this drug.”

The FDA said in a update On Friday, patients must continue to take their current medication until their pharmacist provides them with a replacement or their doctor prescribes a different treatment. “

Pfizer has recalled certain batches from the smoking cessation treatment July and extended the recall to additional lots in August.

The recalled drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico from May 2019 to September 2021.

The FDA acknowledged that the ongoing recall could cause a drug shortage and said to reduce the impact on patients, it “will not object to some manufacturers distributing varenicline tablets containing N-. nitroso-varenicline above the FDA acceptable intake limit of 37 ng per day but below the acceptable intake limit range of 185 ng per day until the impurity can be removed or reduced to acceptable levels. “