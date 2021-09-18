Here’s who went public on Boston’s innovation scene and who’s next

It’s been a big week for Boston’s tech and life science companies. Some established companies debuted on the stock market, while others provided more details before going public, and a number of others have gone on to raise millions of dollars in private funding. All of this has given the Boston area a burst of energy as fall approaches.
Here’s a look at the biggest contracts of the week, which cover biotechnology, healthcare, software and cybersecurity.
Boston Society for Life Sciences Ginkgo Bioworks made its long-awaited public debut on Friday after finalizing its merger with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a blank check company. The company was valued at around $ 15 billion, and the deal brought Gingko around $ 1.6 billion in revenue, making it one of the biggest public debuts for a life science company . Ginkgo is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNA.
Definitive health care, a Framingham analytics software company, also debuted on the stock exchange this week. Its IPO raised $ 420 million for a valuation of $ 4 billion. The company performed well on its first day of trading on Wednesday, with its share price soaring 60%. Definitive is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol DH.
Boston-based catering software company Toast revealed this week that it was looking for as much as $ 717 million in an IPO, with terms that could value the company at $ 16.5 billion. In a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Toast announced plans to sell 21.7 million Class A shares for between $ 30 and $ 33 apiece. A valuation of $ 16.5 billion would be lower than the $ 20 billion expected by Wall Street last winter. Toast plans to start trading next week on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TOST.
Engage intelligently, a Braintree-based customer engagement software company, filed documents this week showing it plans to raise around $ 349 million in its initial public offering. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it plans to sell about 14.5 million common shares, with a price range of $ 23 to $ 25 apiece. The agreement, the reports showed, could value the company at $ 4 billion. EngageSmart intends to start trading next week on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ESMT.
The surgical robotics company Vicarious surgery, based in Waltham, goes public through a merger with D8 Holdings Corp., a specialist acquisition company. The deal, which was due to be reached on Friday, would bring in around $ 220 million in revenue, allowing Vicarious to further develop its surgical robot. The company plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBOT.
On the private sector side, the week brought another round of big fundraising rounds. BitSight, a cybersecurity rating firm in Boston, raised $ 250 million under a new partnership with credit rating giant Moodys, setting the company’s value at $ 2.4 billion. Skyhawk Therapeutic, an RNA biotech company in Waltham, has raised $ 133 million, its last funding round before an expected initial public offering, officials said. And Therapeutic of Rome, a Cambridge-based DNA biotech company raised $ 77 million in a funding round led by San Diego venture capital firm Section 32.
Anissa Gardizy, Jon Chesto and Aaron Pressman of Globe staff contributed to this report.
