Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering Including Exercise of Underwriters Option | Business





GRANTS PASS, Oregon – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 17, 2021– Dutch Bros Inc. (Dutch Bros) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 24,210,526 Class A common shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 3,157,894 additional shares, at a public price of $ 23 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were approximately $ 556.8 million, before deducting discounts and underwriting commissions and other costs associated with the offering. The Class A common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BROS on September 15, 2021. BofA Securities, JP Morgan Securities and Jefferies LLC acted as principal bookkeepers and representatives of the Underwriters for the Offer. Barclays Capital Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as principal bookkeepers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and William Blair acted as book managers for the offer. Cowen, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Tribal Capital Markets, LLC acting as co-managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 14, 2021. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov, and of: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]

JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-866-803-9204.

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-821-7388.

Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-603-5847.

Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-800-747-3924. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Dutch Bros Inc. Dutch Bros is a fast growing drive-through store operator and franchisor focused on serving high QUALITY craft drinks with unmatched SPEED and SUPERIOR SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros. started with a double-head espresso machine and cart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based drinks are still at the heart of our business, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique and customizable cold and hot drinks that delight a wide range of customers. We believe that Dutch Bros is more than the products we serve, we are committed to making a huge difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of craft and high-quality drinks, our unique drive-thru experience and our people-focused, community-driven culture has allowed us to successfully open new stores and continue to share the Dutch Luv in 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005507/en/ CONTACT: For investor relations inquiries: Raphael Gross of ICR 203.682.8253 [email protected] For media relations questions: Jessica Liddell from IC 203.682.8208 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT / BAR Convenience store FOOD / BEVERAGE SOURCE: Dutch Bros Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/17/2021 4:05 PM / DISC: 09/17/2021 4:06 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005507/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/dutch-bros-inc-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-including-exercise-of-underwriters-option/article_95104336-53ee-5664-82c3-b82818df3e71.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos