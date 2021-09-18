LNG prices stabilize, but demand remains firm for the winter





A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is pulled towards a thermal power plant in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan on November 13, 2017. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo

Freight is trading at $ 29 / mmBtu, likely delivery to Japanese sources

Bangladesh, Jordan seek cargo for Oct-sources

Falling European gas prices weigh on Asian prices SINGAPORE, Sept. 17 (Reuters) – Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia hit new seasonal highs earlier this week amid record natural gas prices in Europe, but prices edged down on Friday, said industry sources. The average price of LNG for November delivery in North East Asia has been estimated at around $ 24-25 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up at least $ 3 from the previous week industry sources said. Cargo prices delivered in October are estimated at $ 22 to $ 23, about $ 1.90 to $ 2.90 more than the week before, they added. Earlier in the week, a spot cargo traded hands at around $ 29 per mmBtu, a source said, adding that Japan’s Tohoku Electric was the likely buyer. It is the most expensive cargo in the cash market since the start of the year, a second source said. “Basically the demand is still there as utilities and other buyers have to stock up for the winter, but with prices going up so much, there are profit taking in the derivatives that trickle down to the market. physical market, “said a specialist from Singapore. said shopkeeper. Despite the higher prices, demand was still there, with Bangladesh and Jordanian NEPCO each looking for a shipment to deliver in October, sources said. Papua New Guinea likely sold a cargo for late October to November delivery at around $ 26 on a free on board (FOB) basis, while the China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) likely sold a cargo of Le Australia’s northwest plateau, although pricing details could not be confirmed immediately. GAIL (India) likely awarded an exchange tender and purchased two cargoes for delivery to India in November and December at around $ 22 to $ 23 per mmBtu, a source said. Malaysian company Petronas has informed some buyers in Japan that it may delay deliveries of goods, although more details could not be confirmed. Thailand’s EGAT is also looking for two shipments to be delivered in October and early November through a tender, they added. Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan. Editing by Jane Merriman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

