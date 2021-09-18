How to Grow Your Business with Facebook Videos

Facebook is one of the leading platforms to market your business. With more than 2.85 billion monthly active users, it is no secret that Facebook is popular. The platform gives you access to a huge audience to promote your business. Video marketing is one of the most effective techniques to reach more people.

If you want to create video content from scratch, Promo’s free video maker is the way to go. Surprisingly, it gives you access to premium tools. Regardless of the tool, you have to come up with creative videos to grab the attention of your audience.

In this article, we will talk about various types of Facebook videos. Moreover, we will guide you on how to use each type to enhance your business.

Types of Facebook Videos

Without knowing the types of videos on Facebook, it is impossible to understand Facebook video marketing. Basically, there are five types of videos: Facebook Live, Facebook videos, Facebook stories, linked videos, and video advertisements.

Each type of video content has its benefits and some downsides. Depending on your budget and requirements, you can choose the right one. Let’s talk about each type in detail and see how you use it for your business.

Facebook Live

Live streaming is a hot subject for sure. Looking at the trend, Facebook decides to launch a Facebook Live video. Now, you can broadcast any event with convenience. Facebook sends notifications to your followers that you are living. It helps you get more people watching your live stream.

From hosting a Q&A session to launching a product, you can use Facebook live in numerous ways. Additionally, your audience can interact with you in real-time.

Although your followers get a notification about your live stream, you should still try some promotions. When your audience sees that a lot of people watch your live stream, then it’ll be easier for them to consider your brand as reliable. And that’s the road to success.

Facebook Videos

Facebook videos have been here for a while. People are creating exciting videos using a free video maker and impressing everyone.

According to 99 Firms, Facebook native videos get 478% more shares than other content on the network. Looking at the statistics, many popular brands have started uploading videos on Facebook.

Moreover, 98% of the top-performing videos were native ones. Now, you know how to make your video marketing plan. According to Facebook for Business, short videos may do better on many platforms but this is not the case for Facebook.

Regardless of the video duration, original content is the key to get more views and better engagement. Use a free video maker and create content from scratch. Give your audience a reason to watch your video till the end.

Most importantly, you should post frequently. Pages that post videos regularly perform better on Facebook.

Facebook Stories

Looking at the success of the “story” feature on Snapchat, Facebook decided to roll it on other platforms as well. Initially, Instagram gets the feature and now Facebook has it too.

You are probably already familiar with Facebook stories. It is basically a picture or video for up to 15 seconds. If you want to post longer videos, you have to post a series of stories. Unlike usual posts, the story disappears after 24 hours.

Facebook stories are widely popular and people take them seriously. For businesses, it is mostly used to give teasers about an upcoming event. You can also show the culture of your company, share news, or showcase products as well.

Linked Videos

People who are using Facebook for a long time know that linking was the only way to share videos in the past. Since there was no option to upload, many of us used to link videos. Even today, it is one of the easiest methods to share content. However, internet users are losing interest in linked videos. Many users simply pass on even if they like the topic.

On the positive side, linked videos give you detailed analytics. So, it is still not a bad idea to host a video on your website and share it on Facebook. To make it even better, you can upload a small part of the video on Facebook and then ask people to watch the complete video on your website. Smart, right?

Video Advertisements

Did you know that 78% of people watch videos every week? It is a huge number. No matter what, you have to make use of video marketing. Anyone who uses Facebook is probably familiar with video advertisements. Businesses are using video ads to increase followers and sell products at the same time.

Use Ads Manager and start running video advertisements. Create your campaign. To get exciting content, you can use a free video maker. From brand info to an educational video, it could be anything.

Facebook offers three video ad formats including sponsored stories, carousel, and sponsored posts. If you handle a Facebook ad campaign perfectly, the return on investment is unimaginable.

Conclusion on growing your business with a free video maker

Without any argument, Facebook videos are popular among people. Creating unique content can bring you into the good books of the audience. However, it is a long journey.

From getting followers to making interesting content, you have to do a lot of things. Moreover, you need to run paid campaigns to get initial attention. If you can spare some budget, you should always have an active Facebook advertisement.

Use each type of Facebook video correctly. Edit your content with a free video maker to enhance its quality. Review your videos before posting them on Facebook. And most importantly, you should pay attention to analytics. Produce more content on topics that are popular among the audience. During a video, don’t be shy to point out other videos on your page if they are relevant. Good luck.