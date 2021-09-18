Shaky real estate developer Evergrande sparks contagion fears for Chinese economy

Real estate developer China Evergrande Group is on the verge of collapse, weighed down by giant debt and billions of dollars in real estate that it cannot sell as quickly or as profitably as expected.

While the problems have been brewing for a year, they are reaching a fever pitch now as the conglomerate missed a loan payment in June and more are expected. The company’s offices have been the scene of angry protests this week, and things could get even uglier on Monday when the company will likely miss another key interest payment from its increasingly worried financiers.

The possible collapse of Evergrande raises fears that it will drag other sectors of the Chinese real estate market with it and impact business interests outside of China as well.

Here is a brief explanation of what you need to know about the story.

What is Evergrande?

Founded in 1996 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong, Evergrande is primarily a real estate developer, whose core business is buying land and turning it into residential real estate. Company founder Hui Ka Yan is a former steelmaker who traveled the 21st of the last century to a fortune that at one point last year stood at US $ 30 billion, good enough for the title of third richest man in China.

The company has built more than 1,300 housing projects in 280 cities across China, with plans for another 3,000 projects underway in various cities across the country.

But like any good conglomerate, it has spread to all kinds of other businesses, including bottled water and food, electric vehicles, theme parks, a Netflix-type streaming service with nearly 40 million customers and even a professional football team.

Why are they in trouble?

Debt and a lot of it. The company has nearly two trillion yuan in debt on its books, the equivalent of over US $ 300 billion. The company aggressively borrowed money to buy more land to develop and sold apartments quickly with low margins to raise enough money to jumpstart the cycle. Which works well as a business model until it doesn’t.

At the end of 2020, new rules brought a deeper examination of the company’s finances, which revealed higher-than-expected leverage. That, added to growing construction delays, scared off buyers, creating a vicious cycle. The company began its descent to pariah status as lenders and buyers lost their temper with each other.

Every attempt by the company since then to distract from its problems has only served to draw more attention to them. Lenders are increasingly destabilized. The existing owners got angry. New sales slowed down, creating a feedback loop that made lenders even more nervous.

Buyers at Chinese real estate developer Evergrande are demanding answers from company management as fears grow that the company will collapse under debt.

In June, the company admitted to defaulting on a loan payment. The following month, a Chinese court froze a $ 20 million bank deposit at the behest of one of its lenders. At least one creditor, a paint supplier, iswould be paid in apartments that will not be ready until 2024.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, on July 19, pre-sales for two projects in Hunan were halted. Three days later, Hong Kong banks stopped offering mortgages on the company’s unfinished projects in the city. On August 9, two more projects in Kunming halted construction due to missed payments, followed by similar shutdowns for projects in Nanjing and Chengdu. Since then, things have snowballed. The company’s stock price has fallen 90% over the past year and most of their bonds are in junk status.

The company is behind on its obligations to more than 70,000 investors. Over a million unfinished project buyers are in limbo. And the pace of problems is accelerating. “Sales could fall further as the developer may struggle to restore the confidence of potential buyers,” said Lisa Zhou, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Monday seems like an inflection point for the company, as Evergrande is supposed to make an $ 80 million interest payment on one of its many loans, and there’s virtually no chance he’ll pay. this, which could start the countdown to unwanted results.

So what could happen?

There are a number of dark B words on the table for bankruptcy, breakup, buyout, or bailout, and none of them are ideal.

The first option would be the most painful.

“If, as expected, Evergrande defaults on its debt and undergoes a restructuring, I don’t see why it would be contained,” Michel Lowy of debt investment firm SC Lowy told Reuters.

The Emerald Bay residential project in Hong Kong has been beset with delays and scared off buyers. (Lam Yik / Bloomberg)

But due to the Chinese government’s long-standing desire for stability, this is also the least likely outcome. The company owes 128 different banks money and has been responsible for nearly one in 20 real estate sales in China in the past five years. Evergrand employs around 200,000 people permanently, but employs almost four million people per year to work on various projects.

With such a broad reach, analysts covering the industry are confident Beijing won’t let the company simply collapse. “The escalating crisis in Evergrande could prompt the government to take measures to prevent social instability,” Zhou said.

It is more likely that a version of the next two options, a break-up or a buyout, where the company sells assets to raise cash assistance is provided to make things work. “State-owned companies or other developers could also take over Evergrande’s projects, after Chinese officials sent accountants and legal experts to examine the company’s finances,” Zhou said.

A full government bailout, however, is just as unlikely. China has cracked down on its high-flying tech sector, trying to regulate and ban cryptocurrencies and curb excesses in all kinds of sectors. Evergrande’s problems may be a test for Beijing’s desire and ability to manage every facet of the growing economy.

A man walks past a banner promoting the Emerald Bay residential project in Hong Kong, as the developer is on the verge of collapse. (Lam Yik / Bloomberg)

Bank of Montreal economist Art Woo said in a note on Friday that he also doubted a bailout was imminent. “As to who might bear the losses, it is frankly difficult to predict, but we think it is reasonable to believe that the authorities are unlikely to bail out shareholders or creditors in an attempt to prevent the moral hazard to increase and improve financial discipline, ”he said. noted.

It’s more likely to be some sort of organized reduction, to minimize damage. “We don’t think the government has any incentive to bail out Evergrande (which is a private company),” Iris Chen, analyst at Nomura, said in a note to clients.

“But they also won’t push Evergrande down and oversee a more orderly default, if at all, in our opinion.”

CBC's Adrienne Arsenault explains how empty skyscrapers cast a shadow over the Canadian economy.

Is there an impact outside of China?

Not much, directly, although the company has assets in Europe and North America, including the posh Chateau Montebelloresort in Quebec, but the company’s woes are a warning to people everywhere nonetheless. .

China has been experiencing a real estate boom for more than two decades now, as more people invest in residential real estate almost regardless of the price and demand for the underlying asset.

The video went viral on social media this month of a 15-tower condo development in Kunming being blown to the ground because it was a ghost town with no real residents, eight years old. after its construction.

While this isn’t an Evergrande project, the concern is that there are plenty more like this.

Revival of stunning demolition videos showing the oversupply of housing in China: 15 skyscrapers in China that were part of the Liyang Star City Phase II project have just been demolished after remaining unfinished for eight years due to the absence market demand. pic.twitter.com/UByqjk8QXX –@Jon_Hartley_

Lehman Brothers moment in China?

The 2009 financial crisis was sparked by the bankruptcy of two investment banks, Bear Stearns and then Lehman Brothers, which exposed how bad debt there was in the system and caused a chain reaction of worry over down the line.

It might be far-fetched for the economy as a whole this time around, but it’s definitely on the table for the Chinese real estate market at least.

“Lehman (was) very different when he walked through the financial system, freezing activity,” said Patrick Perret-Green, an independent analyst based in London.

“Millions of contracts with multiple counterparties, everyone was trying to determine their exposure,” he said. “With Evergrande, it depresses the whole real estate industry.”

“There are other developers who are suffering from the same problem of lack of access to cash and have spread too far,” Lowy said.

Simon MacAdam, an economist at Capital Economics, says Lehman’s parables are unwarranted.

“China’s current Lehman narrative is far off target,” he said. “Even though it was the first of many real estate developers to go bankrupt in China, we believe it would take a political misstep for it to cause its economy to slow down sharply.”

Either way, the Evergrande saga is a warning about the downsides of rampant real estate speculation everywhere.

As Woo said: “A default or bankruptcy is not a Lehman-type threat … but it is always bad news for the economy.”