Nautilus, Inc. Announces Incentive Grants | Business





VANCOUVER, Washington – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 17, 2021– Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) (Nautilus, the Company), a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions, today announced that it has granted share grants as part of the plan Nautilus, Inc. incentive actions for employees of Vay AG (the Stock Plan incentive), in connection with the acquisition of Vay AG. The Company granted incentive bonuses within the framework of the incentive share plan to fourteen employees of Vay AG, consisting of a total of 387,243 restricted stock incentive units and 387,243 performance units. incentive (at target level). Restricted stock units and performance unit grants have been approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors of the company and have been granted under the incentive stock plan as grants to Significant employment incentive for new employees becoming employees of Nautilus in accordance with the New York Stock Exchange. Rule 303A.08. Each RSU will vest equally over a three-year period, provided that such employees continue to work at Nautilus on such vesting dates. Performance units have been assigned to a target level of achievement (target shares) and will vest after three years based on performance against certain financial goals of the company over a three-year performance period ( performance). The percentage of target shares acquired and that can be issued within the framework of performance unit allocations will be determined according to the achievement of performance objectives at the threshold, target and maximum levels with the minimum threshold set at 30% of the target shares. and the maximum set at 200% of the Target Shares. Each allocation of restricted share units and the allocation of performance units are subject to the general conditions of the share purchase plan and to the general conditions of a restricted share unit agreement and an agreement performance units covering the award. About Nautilus, Inc. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s family of brands includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn and JRNY, its digital fitness platform. With a wide selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. enables healthier lives through individualized, connected fitness experiences; and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time. Based in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumers on branded websites and through retail partners and are available in the United States and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the Investor Relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investisseurs) make information available to its investors and to the market. About VAY VAY specializes in computer vision and AI technology solutions and has developed reliable and accurate software solutions for human motion analysis using any normal (RGB) camera from a device, such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet. With a mission to democratize professional human movement analysis, VAY empowers fitness and health clients to understand and analyze human movement, providing personalized feedback on repetitions and form in real time. VAY has partnered with world leaders in connected fitness and digital therapy. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, the company started R&D in 2018 and was incorporated in 2019 as a spin-off of ETH Zurich, one of the world’s top science and technology universities. Since then, VAY has won numerous awards and established itself as the global leader in camera motion analysis for fitness and health applications. For more information, please visit https://www.vay.ai/. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005470/en/ CONTACT: Media: John fread Nautilus, Inc 360-859-5815 [email protected] Investor Relations: John Mills ICR, LLC 646-277-1254 [email protected] KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL TRADE SPECIALTY PACKAGING AND NUTRITION HEALTH SOURCE: Nautilus, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/17/2021 4:05 PM / DISC: 09/17/2021 4:06 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005470/en

