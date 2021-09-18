NSE plans to halt stop loss orders for options





MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange is considering dropping the stop loss order function for options contracts in order to avoid unlimited losses to investors in abnormal trades. There have been several recent reports of abnormal trading in the options markets and stop-loss orders have been executed at random prices. Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of India’s largest brokerage firm Zerodha, tweeted that stop-loss orders will no longer be available for options as of September 27. This should help avoid abnormal transactions and significantly reduce their impact, he said. A spokesperson for NSE declined to comment. Lately, brokers have advised their clients to use stop-loss limit orders instead of market stop-loss orders. Stop-loss orders are an automated way to sell a particular security when it hits a predefined price limit. A stop-loss market order is an instruction given to the exchange to sell a stock or contract at a particular price. However, once the share price drops below the set price level, it becomes a market order and sell instructions can be executed at any price at that time. For example, if an investor had bought a call option at Rs 100 with a stop-loss market order at Rs 80, an abnormal trade at Rs 60 in the same contract would trigger his stop-loss order and execute at n ‘ no matter what price at that time. on time.

However, in the limit stop-loss order, investors can specify the minimum price at which the sell order should be triggered. With this option, an investor can overcome the uncertainty associated with the stop-loss market order. In recent weeks, several traders have complained about unusual price movements in the options segment causing losses to investors. NSE recently introduced several measures to strengthen risk control and prevent abnormal transactions. One of those steps introduced the Order Price Alerts feature on its NeatPlus front-end in the F&O segment. Dealers now receive a warning and pop-up reconfirmation if the order price is X% of the benchmark price in futures contracts. Dealers will either have to cancel the order entry or reconfirm the order price. Compared to normal orders, where two-step confirmation is required, for such orders, four-step confirmation will be required to force the order even after receiving an alert. Currently, for index futures the threshold price is 3% and for equity futures it is 5%. The stock exchange has also introduced a similar alert system for options, where, for the reference prices of options up to Rs 50, the alert will be above +/- Rs 20, and for prices above Rs 50, it will be +/- 40%. The exchange has asked its members to use custom front-ends to create similar alerts. These measures should reduce fat finger errors and make it difficult for unscrupulous elements to provide a justifiable reason for entering orders far from normal prices.

