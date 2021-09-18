Why taxing share buybacks is the wrong solution for executive compensation

But the supposed link between redemptions and inequalities has not been proven. (In some periods, the correlation actually works the other way around.) Share buybacks by S&P 500 companies hit a record high of $ 806 billion in 2018. They have since fallen but remain at historically high levels . Meanwhile, over a roughly coincident period, from 2016 to 2019, inequality, measured by both income and wealth, declined slightly, reversing the trend of sharply rising inequalities since the collapse. financial, according to the Federal Reserve’s triennial survey of consumer finances.

Inequality, of course, remains high (and has been reinforced by the pandemic). Its causes are complex. But in general, companies do not increase wages because they have excess capital; they are increasing wages to attract more and more talented workers. If there is a link between buyouts and wages, it is rather obscure; what we do know for sure is that before the pandemic, when executives actively bought back stocks, the relative wages of the lowest were finally starting to regain lost ground.

The worst aspect of penalizing share buybacks to restrict executive compensation is that it is a painfully indirect approach. The argument that buybacks sometimes improve executive compensation holds true for anything that raises stock prices. This can include investing in a new product, leveraging the balance sheet by borrowing (which has the same effect as taking out equity), cutting expenses, or doing whatever else shareholders decide to reward.

Those who oppose the corporate tax cut might better achieve their goals by reversing it than by taxing the buyouts that were a supposed and relatively minor result of the reduced tax rates.

For those who believe that executives are unreasonably and often obscenely playing their control over company assets, it would be more effective to tackle the problem head-on. Increase the marginal income tax on very high incomes.

More directly, the Securities and Exchange Commission could require that executive compensation plans above a minimum threshold be subject to a binding vote by shareholders, who foot the bill.

Finally, there is an argument that options given to insiders create an untenable conflict of interest and an abuse of fiduciary responsibility. Perhaps they should be banned or the profits of the options should be taxed at high punitive rates.