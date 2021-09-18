CAT Strategic Metals Presents Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointments of Officers





VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation(CSE: CAT) (OTC ROSE: CATTF) (FRA: 8CH) (“CAT“or the”Businessy “) announces the results of its annual general and extraordinary meeting of shareholders (“AGSM“) which took place on September 10, 2021. The shareholders approved each resolution presented to them in connection with the information circular sent to the shareholders of the Company and filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021 (the”Information circular“). During the Meeting, the shareholders: Received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as the auditors’ report thereon. Sets the number of directors at four (4) for the following year and approves the appointment of the following persons as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders: Robert Rosner, Steven Cozine, Luis Martins, Julien Davy. Approved the appointment of WDM Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the coming year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration. Approved the company’s 10% stock option plan. The CAT provided a notice in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 (“Regulation 51-102“), Notice of change of auditor, on March 8, 2021 that Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, resigned on March 8, 2021 and that WDM, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed successor auditor effective March 8 , 2021. Appointment of officers Following the AGSM, Steven Cozine resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and the Board of Directors appointed the following individuals as Officers of the Company: Robert Rosner – President, President and CEO

Steven Cozine – Secretary General

Sebastian Tang – Chief Financial Officer About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and evaluation of neglected projects located in well-established world-class geological districts in North America. The Company has a particular focus on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy perspective. CAT shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “CAT”, on OTCMarkets.com under the symbol “CATTF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “8CH”. The story continues ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Robert Rosner”

President, President and Chief Executive Officer Further information relating to the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company’s website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements deal with future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements. The specific risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the Company’s ability to complete its targeted exploration plan due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with resource estimates, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or that it will have demonstrated the economic viability necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that further exploration work will result in a significant increase in resource estimates. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek refuge. THE SOURCE: Strategic Metals Company CAT See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664594/CAT-Strategic-Metals-Provides-Results-of-the-Annual-General-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Appointment-of-Corporate-Officers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cat-strategic-metals-provides-results-204500178.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos