Top 6 World Stock Markets by Capitalization M as of September 2021

American stock exchanges:

As of September 17, the US stock markets had a market capitalization of 119 trillion US dollars. The history of the stock exchange in the United States dates back to 1700 and is the result of a group of merchants who entered into the Buttonwood Tree Agreement. The first stock exchange in the United States was the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.

Then came another crucial stock exchange, the NASDAQ or National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations.

Now that we are in the 21st century, the US market being the most developed and their futures markets have a huge impact on the emerging market stock market. There are 3 main indices S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), trading in U.S. markets begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 1:30 a.m. on the NASDAQ and NYSE.

Chinese stock market:

China’s market capitalization is $ 50.99 trillion. The Chinese stock exchange revolves entirely around the Shanghai Stock Exchange whose history dates back to the 18th century. The establishment of this exchange took time and for reasons related to the war.

The main Chinese index is the Shanghai Composite Market Index. Another stock exchange that is important there in China is the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. These two stock markets start trading at 7:00 am IST and continue to trade until 12:30 pm.

3. Japanese stock exchange:

The Japanese stock market was established in 1878, and as of June 2020 it had over 3,700 listed companies and the total market capitalization in September 2021 was $ 7.37 trillion.

Nikkei is Japan’s leading index. For Japan, it is said that after the heights it reached in 1989, the upward journey to recover and regain lost ground was the longest in the history of any major economy.

For the Japanese stock market, the forecast has been that it will perform well in light of the increased pace of vaccination and as there is likely to be an increase due to strong corporate earnings as well as economic stimulus measures in the country. government.

The Japanese stock exchange opens at 5.30am Indian time and operates until 11.30am.

4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange:

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange or HKEX has the main Hang Seng Index. As a result, his or her operations begin at 6:45 am IST and resume until 1:30 pm IST.

The index tracks the performance of at least 50 of the largest companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is a float index weighted according to capitalization. The Hang Seng has a base value of 100 as of June 30, 1964.

A brief history of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange:

In the 1999 budget announcements, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (SEHK), Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (HKFE) demutualized and in association with Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (HKSCC), merged into a single holding company , HKEX.

Notably, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as of September 2021, ranks the world’s fourth largest stock market based on the m-cap at $ 6.41 trillion.

5. UK Stock Market:

As of September 2021, the UK stock market had a market capitalization of $ 3.66 trillion. The UK Stock Exchange which has been around since 1801 is possibly the oldest stock exchange in the world.

The London Stock Exchange with FTSE index trades between 1:30 am IST and 10 pm. The index primarily tracks the performance of the 100 most capitalized companies that trade on the London Stock Exchange. Typically, FTSE companies represent almost 80% of the total market capitalization of the London Stock Exchange.

6. Indian scholarships:

The country’s stock market, after record gains, is now the world’s sixth-largest m-capitalization-based stock market at $ 3.44 trillion, higher than that of France and Canada.

According to reports, valuations are quite high, with Sensex trading at 25.53 PE a year ahead, well ahead of other emerging markets. Notably, the multitude of factors such as government policies, improved macros, the rapid pace of vaccination, and the immense liquidity that are making their way into Indian markets are supporting Indian markets in a positive way.