Cheers & Jeers: Pregnant killer whales, danger of fire





Cheers: To pregnant orcas. Researchers believe that three resident killer whales in the southern J-pod of Puget Sounds are pregnant, giving some hope for the future of the endangered population. Authorities are asking boaters to give killer whales extra space; calm waters, they say, are important during the final months of gestation, as animals increase their food intake. We have many people looking at the science to understand where we can continue to improve the odds for this population, said Kelly Susewind, director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The pod population has been declining for years due to a number of environmental factors. Successful pregnancies would be an encouraging sign for the survival of one of the iconic species of the Northwest. Jokes: Under dry conditions. A bushfire along Northwest Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Vancouver threatened two homes and served as a reminder of the fire danger in the area. Teams donned forest firefighting gear to access the hill blaze and brought the blaze under control before structures were damaged. Rain this weekend will provide some temporary relief from the fire danger, but we’ll likely have drier conditions before fall sets in fully. Grass fires can be started by something as mundane as a discarded cigarette or sparks from machinery. There’s a reason Clark County currently bans burning yard debris, and this threat calls for caution. Cheers: To fit art. Justin Tigner has decorating sneakers up to an art. Tigner, an art teacher at Kings Way Christian Schools in Hazel Dell, paints custom designs on Nike for a clientele including professional athletes.

Tigner has worked for the University of Oregon’s athletics department over the years, and this football season he’s taking his talents to the road. Last week, he was hired to travel to Columbus, Ohio, and show off his skills at the pre-game festivities for Ducks fans. Oregon then turned the state of Ohio upside down, making us think, it must be the shoes. Jokes: To undermine the workers of Hanford. The Biden administration is pursuing a legal challenge launched under former President Donald Trump against a Washington law that benefits workers at the Hanford nuclear reserve. A 2018 law makes it easier for sick workers in Hanford to qualify for compensation. Federal officials have disputed this and are seeking to take the matter to the United States Supreme Court. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has urged the Biden administration to drop the challenge. It is time to end this fight, he said. This lawsuit angered me when the Trump administration filed it and it continues to anger me now that the Biden administration is suing it. Cheers: Towards the American dream. What started as a forklift business in southern Oregon now has 11 locations in Clark County and one place on the New York Stock Exchange. Dutch Bros Coffee launched its initial public offering this week and was a hit with investors; the stock price fell from $ 23 to $ 36 on the first day of trading. It’s a blow, man, said executive chairman Travis Boersma. Who would have thought that you could pick up a coffee cart in a tiny little town like Grants Pass to really do what you hear about growing up as a kid, you know, the American dream and actually go out and take it off. The company is apparently ubiquitous throughout the Northwest and has outlets as far as Texas.

