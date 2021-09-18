Fixed income funds overtake banks to attract investment from people

TEHRAN- The stock market in Iran has been playing an exceptional role in attracting people’s investment for more than two years.

Iranians, who used to invest their money in traditional ways, like buying gold or depositing money in banks, have taken a new approach to investing in the past two years because they are investing more and more in the stock market. .

The growing number of new shareholders on the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s main stock exchange, is an indication of this new approach.

Various factors have created such a condition, among which one could refer to the efforts of the stock market to attract more investment by laying the appropriate foundation, for example by introducing new financial instruments, and also by making this market better known. . .

The other factor is the government’s policy and new approach to the stock market, and the emphasis on this role of markets in financing and economic growth.

The status of parallel markets such as the forex, housing and gold markets has also made the stock market a more attractive place for investors.

Meanwhile, the government’s policy of lowering the interest rate on bank deposits has redirected a huge amount of peoples’ investments to the stock market.

In a recent interview, a director of the Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) announced that fixed income funds have lagged behind banks in attracting peoples’ investments.

Stating that the risk of investing in bond funds is very low and that these funds now pay regular returns to investors at good rates, Meysam Fadaei, SEO director for financial entity supervision, pointed out that these funds are one of the largest mutual funds. which were well received by the population, and some of them even grew bigger than some banks and attracted more capital.

Today, for example, one of the fixed income funds has managed to attract three times as many investments as a private bank (Middle East Bank) and another fund twice as many as another private bank (Post Bank), he said.

Announcing that more than 5.3 quadrillion rials (about $ 126.19 billion) have already been attracted to mutual funds, Fadaei said that fixed income funds, which pay more interest than banks, represent 3.7 quadrillion rials (approximately 88.095 billion dollars) of the figure mentioned. .

Apart from fixed income funds, the stock market also has commodity funds, which now hold 26 trillion rials (around $ 619 million), and about 95% of this figure belongs to the gold fund, which can be a suitable and good alternative to invest in the gold market.

Fadaei called equity funds among other indirect stock exchange investment funds and said that these funds are made up of shares of several different companies which are less risky than direct investment in shares of one. company.

In Iran, traditional methods of investing, especially in the form of bank deposits, are very popular. However, traditional methods of investing for reasons such as legal restrictions on banks, the expansion of the banking structure and the bureaucracy that governs it, cannot meet the new type of investment needs in various economic sectors. .

Bank depositors are practically faced with limitations in choosing the type of investment, in fact, the investment path in banks makes it impossible for the person who intends to invest to choose the return on investment in depending on the risk accepted.

Naturally, investors in this situation look for alternative avenues that can play a greater role in choosing the investment location and defining the desired risk for their investment in proportion to their degree of risk taking.

Mutual funds are a good option for this group of investors who tend to be more involved in choosing the type and risk of their investment than traditional methods.

In addition, fixed income funds can significantly reduce investment risk.