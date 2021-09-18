Jet Airways’ second rounds can be very different from the first

Long established Indian airline, Jet Airways, could resume operations by the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to its new owners.
In its second round, after going bankrupt in 2019, the country’s oldest private airline is expected to fly again, first on major domestic routes and then to foreign destinations by the second half of 2022. The first flight never realized since April 2019 will be from New Delhi to Mumbai, the company said in a press release on September 13.
Jet Airways 2.0 aims to restart domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022 and international short-haul operations by the third quarter of 2022, said United Arab Emirates-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, senior member of the London-based group. Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways. Before the airline closed in 2019, it operated 600 national routes and 380 international routes.
Jet Airways ceased operations in April 2019 due to a massive financial crisis, and now, with its return in 2022, the airline will become the first Indian carrier to be relaunched under bankruptcy law.
Jet Airways 2.0
Jet will now be headquartered in the greater Delhi metropolitan area instead of Bombay.
The airline’s new senior management will work from its head office in Gurugram. However, the airline will continue to have a significant presence in Mumbai, where it has a state-of-the-art training center, according to its interim CEO Sudhir Gaur.
In terms of aircraft, the airline will lease a fleet of narrow-body planes to restart domestic operations. The airline has announced plans to lease more than 50 planes over the next three years and more than 100 over five years to achieve its short and long term business plans.
Earlier in June, Ashish Chhawchharia, head of restructuring services at Grant Thornton Advisory, which was appointed by the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, said the airline initially operate on 20 routes, with 20 narrow-body planes and five wide-body planes. Since then, the consortium has worked closely with competent authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure and overnight parking.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways has already hired more than 150 full-time employees. Apart from that, the airline also plans to take on more than 1,000 employees in various categories before the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Hiring will be phased in and strictly on merit, to meet the operational requirements of the airline, Gaur said.
What future holds us
Analysts say it’s too early to comment on the possible success of Jet 2.0. Existing actors are already in difficulty since the start of Covid-19 in India, said Ashish Nainan, an independent aviation analyst based in Mumbai. The sector still has a long way to go to reach pre-Covid levels, as traffic is at an all-time low. Now, if the entire industry fails to weather the Covid-induced crisis, it will be interesting to see how far an airline like Jet, which is starting from scratch, will go.
Unperturbed in the face of these concerns, the stock market has already expressed confidence in the airlines’ new business strategy. The airline’s share price reached 5% of the upper circuit of the Bombay Stock Exchange with the announcement of the resumption of its domestic operations. The stock was trading at Rs 83.50, up from Rs 3.95, or 4.97%.
This article first appeared on Quartz.