Wall St falls after roller coaster week





BUSY SCHEDULE:

US stocks have been rocked by mixed economic data throughout this week and investors are now focused on the results of a Fed policy meeting U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, ending a week shaken by strong economic data, concerns over corporate tax hikes, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and possible changes in the timing of the US Federal Reserve to reduce asset purchases. All three major US stock indices lost ground as NASDAQ composite indices weighed down as rising US Treasury yields put pressure on market-leading growth stocks. They also posted weekly losses, with the S&P index suffering its biggest drop in two weeks since February. The market is grappling with the outlook for tighter fiscal policy due to tax increases and tighter monetary policy due to the Fed’s cut, said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc At New York. Equity markets are also a little weaker due to the current weakness in consumer sentiment data, Carter added. Its trigger fears that the Delta variant will slow economic growth. A potential corporate tax hike could also weigh on profits, with leading Democrats looking to raise the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21%. While consumer sentiment has stabilized this month, it remains depressed, according to a University of Michigan report, as Americans postpone shopping as inflation remains high. Inflation is likely to be a major issue next week, when the US Federal Open Markets Committee holds its two-day monetary policy meeting. Market participants will be watching closely for nuance changes, which could signal a shift in the Fed’s timeline. It’s been a week of mixed economic data and we are clearly focused on what will come out of the Fed meeting next week, said Bill Northey, senior director of investments at US Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.44 points, or 0.48%, to 34,584.88 on Friday; the S&P 500 lost 40.76 points, or 0.91%, to 4,432.99; and the NASDAQ Composite lost 137.96 points, or 0.91%, to 15,043.97. For the week, it fell less than 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.6%, and the NASDAQ lost 0.5%. The S&P 500 finished below its 50-day moving average, which in recent history has proven to be a pretty solid support level. Of the top 11 sectors in the S&P 500, all but healthcare finished in the red, with materials and utilities suffering the largest percentage declines. COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc fell 1.3% and 2.4% respectively as U.S. health officials shifted the booster dose debate to a panel of independent experts. US Steel Corp lost 8% after unveiling a plan to invest US $ 3 billion in a mini-steel plant. Robinhood Markets Inc rose 1% after Cathie Woods ARK Invest bought $ 14.7 million in shares of the trading platform. Volume and volatility increased towards the end of the session due to the Triple Witchcraft, which is the quarterly and concurrent expiration of stock options, stock index futures, and options contracts. on stock market indices. Volume on the US stock exchanges was 15.51 billion shares, compared to an average of 9.70 billion over the last 20 trading days. Falling issues outnumbered rising ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of 1.97 to 1; on the NASDAQ, a ratio of 1.00 to 1 favored advances. The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 67 new highs and 82 new lows.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/09/19/2003764588 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos