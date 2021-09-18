3 rocket stocks that explode – both right and wrong

Investors have flocked to space stocks over the past year, and for good reason. Space wasn’t just the last frontier onStar Trek, it represents a whole new potentially lucrative market for a wide range of businesses.

Morgan stanley estimates that the global space industry could generate up to $ 1 trillion in revenue by 2040.

But there are serious risks that accompany this opportunity. Space technology tends to be volatile, sometimes literally exploding on the launch pad. And just as some rocket designs turn out to be better than others, some of those companies that investors love today are likely to be well below expectations in years to come.

It is too early to say for sure who the ultimate winners and losers will be. But we’ve seen enough of these companies to at least get a sense of who might have the right things.

Here’s why three Fool.com contributors think Rocket Lab United States (NASDAQ: RKLB), Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), and World Spire (NYSE: SPIR) have the potential to defy the law of gravity and stay dizzying.

The least risky of a risky group

Lou whiteman(Rocket Lab United States): Rocket Lab has been public for less than a month, joining the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 25 after completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. And meanwhile, it has exploded in a good way, with stocks rising more than 50% in just a few weeks.

I have expressed a lot of skepticism about the new generation of commercial space start-ups, and given the somewhat questionable total addressable market and the massive number of companies – and fresh capital – that are looking for this. opportunity, I’m not sure any of the space geniuses who have gone public in recent years will be long term winners. But Rocket Lab has better odds than most.

On the one hand, although the company is new to public procurement, it has a strong history of putting satellites into orbit. Since May 2017, it has launched 21 missions, putting more than 100 satellites into orbit for clients including the US government and large corporations. He also has a solid book of future business, including deals with NASA.

I’m concerned that we will reach a point where there is too much launch capacity for the number of customers trying to get things into orbit, which could lead to pricing issues for all of the companies involved. But RocketLab is focused on small satellites in low Earth orbit, the fastest growing segment of the market.

The company is developing a second, larger launcher that should allow it to serve longer and heavier missions, including jobs classified by the U.S. government. RocketLab also intends to be more than just a launcher, adding satellites, components and services with the goal of becoming an end-to-end supplier to the space industry. Armed with the cash from its PSPC merger and a solid plan to break even, RocketLab is expected to have over $ 500 million in excess cash to use on acquisitions in an attempt to consolidate a still young and fragmented market.

RocketLab is no bargain, posting a market cap of $ 7 billion despite having only $ 55 million in revenue in the past 12 months. And given the uncertain size of the market and the number of competitors, there is always a real risk that it could explode the wrong way. Investors should keep stocks like this in a small portion of a well-diversified portfolio.

But there is great potential in the space, and there will be winners to accompany any losers. RocketLab appears to be one of the best candidates for reaching and maintaining orbit.

Deferred gratification will pay off for investors

Rich Duprey (Galactic Virgo): The market has serious doubts about Virgin Galactic, and they are not totally unjustified. The company that wants to be the leader in space tourism has overturned more expectations than Rian Johnson of Star Wars fans by The Last Jedi, but there is good reason to believe that Virgin will eventually accomplish its mission, and not as far as its critics suggest.

Virgin’s decision to delay its Unity 23 flight with the Italian Air Force is a disappointment, but entirely reasonable after being told by a third-party supplier of a potential part defect. As the spacecraft company is already under scrutiny for alleged laxity with security protocols, not least because it strayed from its flight plan during the Unity flight on July 22 , which led the Federal Aviation Administration to halt Virgin flights until it investigates the incident, Virgin will likely exercise great caution in the future.

This will lead to disappointments every now and then, but should translate into a better business overall that can become a trusted name in commercial spaceflight.

In the meantime, Virgin Galactic’s stock is left on the launch pad. Stocks are down 61% from their all-time high in February and analysts have lowered their own price targets to the low to mid range of $ 30, which is still over 40% for the year. coming to the midpoint of consensus.

Commercial space flight is a long-term pursuit, although Elon Musk’s SpaceX seems to make it seem almost effortless these days. Yet even its launch of Inspiration4 the other day gave Virgin’s inventory a little boost because of the huge promise it holds.

It’s a safe bet that Virgin will soon be able to put the problems the rocket launcher faced and resume its mission in space. A schedule for Unit 23’s flight is now expected in mid-October and Virgin founder Rich Branson believes his company will herald a new era of space tourism, which he says can begin as soon as possible. next year.

While reservations on Virgin flights currently stand at $ 250,000, analysts expect that to double, which should be when the company really takes off. Buying now will take patience, but should pay off in the years to come.

Barely a month after its IPO, this space fund is already making acquisitions

Rich Smith (World Spire): As I type this, space company Spire Global is ending its second consecutive day of rising stock prices. Speyer’s stock rose 6.3% on Wednesday, but it turned out to be just the act of warming up. On Thursday, Spire exploded 16.9% higher – certainly the “right” kind of explosion.

What lit the candle on Spire stock this week?

On Tuesday, Spire announced it would acquire Toronto-based exactEarth in a $ 161.2 million cash and stock deal. Spire noted that the exact Earth price values ​​were only 9.1 times the leak revenue, which makes it a good deal, as Spire itself costs closer to 46 times the revenue.

Additionally, in exchange for this purchase price, Spire says it will grow its customer base by over 75%, adding 150 new commercial and government customers and creating “significant cross-selling opportunities.” [for] Spire’s data and analytics products. It will also give Spire a minority stake in Internet of Things satellite company Myriota. And that will accelerate Spire’s revenue growth. Illustrating the latter point, exactEarth reported its own earnings on Tuesday, posting 26% year-over-year revenue growth in its spatial maritime data and analysis business – and nearly triple the cash flow from operations. from last year.

In short, this is a decision that will intelligently develop the business of Spire and to an intelligent valuation.

As for Spire itself, the company is no slouch in the growth department either. While data on such a new company is necessarily limited so soon after its IPO, we do know that Spire’s sales increased 34% in the first half of 2021. The company is not currently profitable, however, and for this reason I must classify Spire as speculative stock. Although I own it myself, I would suggest investors consider this one risky until he has proven himself capable of making a profit from his business – and suggest not investing more than what you can afford to lose.