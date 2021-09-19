Pioneer Sightseeing Trip to Space Ends Safely with a Splash

Four space tourists ended their pioneering orbit journey on Saturday with an Atlantic water landing off the coast of Florida.

Their SpaceX capsule was parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier.

The fully amateur crew were the first to tour the world without a professional astronaut.

The billionaire who paid undisclosed millions for the trip and his three guests wanted to show that ordinary people could get into orbit on their own, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took them as the first tourists to ascend. on company rockets.

SpaceX’s fully automated Dragon capsule reached an unusually high altitude of 363 miles (585 kilometers) after takeoff on Wednesday night.

Passing 160 kilometers past the International Space Station, passengers savored views of Earth through a large bubble-shaped window added to the top of the capsule.

The four men made their way through the atmosphere early Saturday night, the first space travelers to complete their flight in the Atlantic from Apollo 9 in 1969. The previous two SpaceX crew ditchings carrying astronauts for NASA were in in the Gulf of Mexico.

This time, NASA was little more than an encouraging spectator, with its only connection being the Kennedy Space Center launch pad once used for Apollo lunar fire and shuttle crews, but now leased by SpaceX.

Travel sponsor Jared Isaacman, 38, an accomplished entrepreneur and pilot, aimed to raise $ 200 million for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.

By donating $ 100 million himself, he organized a lottery for one of the four seats. He also ran a competition for clients of his Allentown, Pa., Payment processing business, Shift4 Payments.

Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a medical assistant from St. Jude who was treated at hospital in Memphis, Tennessee almost two decades ago for bone cancer, and competition winners Chris Sembroski, 42, engineer from data in Everett, Wash., joined him on the flight. and Sian Proctor, 51, an educator, scientist and artist at a community college in Tempe, Arizona.

Foreigners until March, they spent six months training and preparing for potential emergencies during the flight, dubbed Inspiration4.

Almost everything seemed to be going well, giving them time to chat with patients in St. Jude, perform medical tests on themselves, ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange, and draw and paint. ukulele.

Arceneaux, the youngest American in space and the first to wear a prosthesis, assured her patients that I was a little girl undergoing cancer treatment like many of you, and if I can do it, you can do it.

They also got calls from Tom Cruise, interested in his own SpaceX flight to the space station for the set, and rock band U2s Bono.

Even their space menu was not typical: cold pizzas and sandwiches, but also pasta bolognese and Mediterranean lamb.

Nearly 600 people have reached space, a scorecard that began 60 years ago and is expected to skyrocket soon as space tourism heats up.

Benji Reed, a director of SpaceX, plans up to six private flights a year, sandwiched between astronaut launches for NASA.

Four SpaceX flights are already booked to transport paying customers to the space station, accompanied by former NASA astronauts.

The first is slated for early next year with three businessmen paying $ 55 million each. Russia also plans to hire an actor and director to shoot next month and a Japanese tycoon in December.

Customers interested in fast space travel are turning to Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos Blue Origin. The two flew their own rockets to the far reaches of space in July to boost ticket sales; their flights lasted 10 to 15 minutes.