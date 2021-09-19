Stocks collapse on 12 week rally





Dhaka shares saw a 12-week rally as investors grew nervous amid a dispute between the Bangladesh Bank and the securities regulator over the transfer of unclaimed dividends held with banks and companies. non-bank financial institutions. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell 0.42%, or 30.45 points, over the past week to close at 7,228.31 points on September 16, the last trading session of the week after earning 1,206 points in the previous 12 weeks. Despite gains in most of the five-day week’s sessions, the market ended on a negative path last week due to a steep decline on September 14 amid the BB and BSEC fight, traders said. Marlet. The BB, in a coordination meeting on September 13, told the BSEC that banks and non-bank financial institutions are not allowed to transfer unclaimed or unpaid dividends to the capital market stabilization fund. , in accordance with the Bank Company Act, 1991. The central bank also recently opened an investigation into banks’ investments in unproductive sectors, including the stock market. Concern over the dividend policy dispute eased when Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on September 14 that the BSEC’s position on the transfer of unclaimed dividends held in banks and financial institutions non-bank to the capital market stabilization fund was a government decision. Some investors may have become cautious as BSEC on Sunday asked Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and Berger Paints Bangladesh to offload more shares in the market to increase their free float shares by up to 10% , said market operators. . EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary: “The regulatory dilemma surrounding the formation of a market stabilization fund has made investors nervous in the stock market. In addition, Walton, Berger, ICB have observed selling pressure due to the share unloading regulatory directive. ‘ The market has gained in recent weeks mainly due to excess liquidity in the financial market and fewer investment options amid the Covid outbreak, market operators said. The DSEX has climbed around 2,000 points over the past 23 weeks with just one negative week, the longest of its kind since the bubble burst in 2010. Of the 378 scripts traded on the DSE during the week, 84 advanced, 282 declined and 12 remained unchanged. Average DSE revenue fell to Tk 2,224.47 crore last week from Tk 2,777.63 crore the week before. The DSES Sharia Index also lost 0.96%, or 15.21 points, over the past week to close at 1,577.1 points. DSE’s blue chip DS30 index, however, rose 1.04%, or 27.41 points, to end at 2,674.55 points. BEXIMCO topped the turnover chart last week with shares valued at Tk 589.85 crore changing hands. LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, SAIF Powertec, British American Tobacco Company, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, National Housing Finance Finance, IPDC Finance and Delta Life Insurance Company were the other top revenue leaders for the week.

