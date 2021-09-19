Facebook criticizes Wall Street Journal reports as deliberate misrepresentation | Facebook





Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, slammed the Wall Street Journal for reporting that the social media giant was aware of the negative impacts of some of its products. The newspaper work contained deliberately misinterpretations of what we are trying to do and conferred patently false motives on Facebook executives and employees, the former British Deputy Prime Minister said. The newspaper’s report on what Facebook knew about the impacts on teenage mental health of its Instagram photo-sharing platform sparked outrage and calls for more regulation. Paper too reported that moderation of Facebook content is easy for politicians and celebrities even when they violate usage guidelines, and said human traffickers and drug cartels benefit from the reach and growth of Facebook in developing countries. In a published press release On Facebook’s business website on Saturday under the headline What the Wall Street Journal Got Wrong, Clegg said the newspaper failed to showcase all of the most difficult issues we face as a business, from content moderation to vaccine misinformation, algorithmic distribution and adolescent well-being. He also said the reporting was based on selective quotes from internal reports designed to mirror us and ask the tough questions about how people engage with social media on a large scale. These are serious and complex issues and it is absolutely legitimate that we are held accountable for how we deal with them, Clegg wrote. [But] At the heart of this series is a simply bogus claim: that Facebook conducts research and then systematically and intentionally ignores it if the results are inconvenient for the business. Clegg said Facebook understands the important responsibility that comes with operating a global platform. We take it seriously and are not afraid of scrutiny and criticism. I wish there were easy answers to these problems, and the choices we might make weren’t accompanied by hard tradeoffs. [but] this is not the world we live in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/sep/18/facebook-wall-street-journal-reports-nick-clegg

