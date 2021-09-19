Actions will be based on discussions with the IMF







Shares mostly remained under pressure during the outgoing week, but are seen as mixed to positive across the board, anticipating productive talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For several reasons, the KSE-100 stock index closed at 46,636 points on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), down 562 points or 1.19% week over week. Brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited said in a note that it expects the market to remain positive over the coming week due to talks with the IMF for the sixth tranche to begin at the end of the month. In progress. On the other hand, the falling infection rate of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan and the slowdown in global oil prices could ease the pressure on the external account. He reported. However, he added that current macroeconomic concerns such as rising imports, rising inflation due to rising oil prices and pressure on the currency could deteriorate investor sentiment. This week’s trade activity has remained choppy amid macroeconomic concerns which include the rupee falling to an all-time low of 169.1 against USD, the expectation of a higher current account deficit due to rising imports that could weigh on reserves, the temporary suspension of gas supplies to general industries, and rising international commodity prices, according to the report by Arif Habib Ltd. However, sentiment has started to revive amid some recovery in currency parity, the slowdown in Covid-19 cases which has resulted in the easing of restrictions in Sindh and the restoration of gas supplies to industries. general, he added. Average volumes reached 400 million shares, down 7% week-over-week, while average traded value stood at $ 90 million, up 3% week-on-week to the other. Foreigners offloaded inventory worth $ 10.9 million, up from a net sale of $ 18.6 million last week. Significant sales were observed in commercial banks ($ 12.7 million) and in all other sectors ($ 2.2 million). On the premises before, purchases were reported by individuals ($ 16.8 million) followed by banks / DFIs ($ 7.3 million). Negative sector contributions come from cement (287 points), refinery (55 points), oil and gas marketing companies (54 points), food and personal care (51 points) and technology and communication (44 points). The negative contributors at the equity level were LUCK (131 points), MEBL (102 points), SYS (70 points), MLCF (43 points) and DGKC (41 points). Sectors that contributed positively include commercial banking (130 points), tobacco (6 points), and synthetics and rayon (5 points). Meanwhile, positive scripting contributions came from UBL (73 points), HBL (56 points) and FFC (50 points). Major events during the outgoing week were as follows: Cabinet Committee on Energy clears Rs 131 billion to 11 Energy Policy 2002 PPIs except Nishat Chunian Limited; pressure was seen on the rupee during the week as it hit an all-time low of 170.50 on Thursday before recovering from suspected central bank intervention, this pressure on the rupee can be attributed the increase in the current account deficit; The number of LSMI exits in July fell 4.91% month-on-month; the prices of petroleum products have been increased to Rs 5.92 per liter from September 16, 2021; and reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan remained stable at $ 20 billion.

