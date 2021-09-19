Business
Berkeley student with dwarfism on landing bank at Credit Suisse
- 20-year-old Kevin Truong has lived with dwarfism since he was 5 years old. His mother and sister share this disease.
- Truong is now a first generation student attending the University of California, Berkeley.
- He revealed he was going to work for investment bank Credit Suisse in a now viral Post on LinkedIn.
Kevin Truong was diagnosed with dwarfism at the age of 5.
The Stockton, Calif., Native shares the illness with his mother and sister, who are currently in high school.
“I’ve had my fair share of people teasing me, asking me why I’m shorter than them,” Truong said in a recent interview with Insider. “In my early years, it was quite difficult,” both physically and socially with the other children at school.
Twenty-year-old Truong comes from humble means. His parents are Vietnamese immigrants. His mother has largely stayed out of the workforce, he said, and his father is a professional landscaper and gardener. Holidays, in general, were an unfamiliar concept growing up, and some of his earliest memories of being on a plane came when he participated in diversity recruiting initiatives at college.
He attends the University of California at Berkeley, where he is now a business student, with approximately $ 30,000 in scholarships and scholarships that he estimates he receives each year.
In Berkeley, Truong got his first glimpse of Wall Street by joining Capital investments, the investment fund managed by the school’s students. By the end of his first semester as a freshman, he had started the application process for a number of Wall Street Bank internship programs, with the goal of fielding one for the summer after. his second year.
Only one company came back to arrange an interview: Credit Suisse. Truong was determined not to let the opportunity pass.
The trip to Wall Street
Through a diversity recruiting program at Credit Suisse, Truong eventually completed two internships with the firm. At the end of his most recent internship last summer, he received an offer to return to join his tech investment banking hedging group after graduating from Berkeley next year.
He revealed the news in a publication now viral on LinkedIn earlier this month. It had garnered over 66,000 reactions, mostly a mix of thumbs up, hearts and applause by mid-September.
“Three years ago, when I arrived in Cal, I was afraid of how someone like me, a first generation college student from a low income background, with no connections or experience in the world of business, could be successful in a seemingly student-dominated world. with vast networks and stellar CVs, ”he wrote.
“Today I am happy to say that I was wrong.”
For people with disabilities, finding a job can be a challenge
People with disabilities continue to be marginalized in various industries.
Just under 18% of people with disabilities in the United States were employed in 2020, down slightly from the previous year, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report published in February. People with disabilities are more likely to work in service-oriented fields, the BLS said, and up to a third work part-time.
It’s no different on Wall Street, which has long struggled to diversify its ranks. Indeed, only one broker owned by disabled people and owned by a woman operates on the New York Stock Exchange, CNBC reported earlier this month.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t met anyone in the financial community who suffers from dwarfism,” Truong said. “We are definitely still a very small minority.”
Ultimately, Truong hopes to pursue a role of impact investor. Investing in social causes would allow him to expand the work he did as an advisor to the Berkeley chapter of Register now, a non-profit organization that helps students from disadvantaged backgrounds apply to universities.
When Truong joins Credit Suisse after graduation, he will be on track to earn a starting salary of $ 100,000 before bonus. He would love to travel and a visit to Vietnam, his parents’ homeland, is high on his list.
“I know my sister personally always wanted to go to Hawaii,” he added. “I hope to take her there in the next few years.”
Despite visits to Vietnam or Hawaii, Truong now takes a different route: the trip to Wall Street. He is adamant that no obstacle will prevent him from getting there.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/kevin-truong-berkeley-student-dwarfism-disability-investment-banking-credit-suisse-2021-9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]