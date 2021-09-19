Should you use the same broker for stocks and crypto?

Not that long ago, investing in cryptocurrency meant finding a niche financial startup that traded in the dark. These days, however, you can’t shake the proverbial stick without hitting a stock broker happy to sell you crypto.

This is because some of the best free stock trading apps will allow you to invest in various forms of cryptocurrency as well. This makes it easy to have all of your investment accounts – including your IRA or other retirement account – with the same broker.

While it may seem convenient to have all of your accounts in one place, there are a number of arguments in favor of diversifying your brokers. And in some cases, it may not be a choice.

The best platform for every investment

The root of the question of where to make your crypto investments comes down to the platform. For some people, there may not be a decision made, as their primary stock trading platform may not even support direct cryptocurrency investing.

Even if your brokerage does support some crypto investments, this support may be limited. For example, several of the more popular brokerage houses only allow trading in traditional currencies such as:

If you want to invest in a new or cutting edge currency, you may need to head to a crypto exchange that specializes in digital currencies.

And you also need to determine if your stockbroker’s platform will be a user-friendly place to trade cryptocurrencies. Many traditional brokerages will only have offered cryptocurrency trading for a few years at best. In contrast, some crypto-centric platforms, like Coinbase, have been around for more than twice as long. This means that they are more likely to have strong resources dedicated to digital currencies that mainstream brokerage firms may lack.

Account bonus vs balance benefits

Another aspect to consider when deciding where to open your crypto account is whether you could qualify for new account bonuses with another broker.

Once upon a time, you could get free Bitcoin just by opening a crypto account with a popular crypto exchange. These days, you’re less likely to receive free crypto just for signing up – but that’s not out of the question, especially if you’re opening an account with a platform that specializes in crypto investing.

And you can always find decent new account bonuses for opening a conventional brokerage account, IRA, or other retirement account with more traditional brokerage. It might be worth having multiple brokers.

At the same time, it may be worth considering whether you will miss out on any particular advantages by investing more of your money with a single broker. For example, some brokerage firms may offer lower fees or additional benefits for reaching a certain minimum balance amount on all of your accounts. While keeping your crypto elsewhere can be costly for you, it might be worth keeping all of your accounts in one place.

Retirement in one place, speculation in another

A good argument for having separate brokerage houses for your different stocks and cryptocurrency accounts is to keep the lines clear between your low-risk long-term investments and your high-risk speculative investments.

Cryptocurrency is volatile, and with that volatility comes a lot of risk. Therefore, it is not particularly wise to invest money in a cryptocurrency that you cannot afford to lose.

By keeping your crypto account in a totally different brokerage than, say, your retirement account, you will have a much easier time separating serious investment funds from your crypto hedge funds. If you need to transfer funds to an entirely different institution, you’re much less likely to buy Bitcoin on impulse with money earmarked for your IRA.

Brokerages are a lot like any tool – you need the right one for the job. Given the relative novelty that cryptocurrency still enjoys, the best tool for your crypto account might not be a brokerage that has focused on stocks for nearly a century. Of course, every investor is different, so make the choice that best suits your individual investment needs.