MyBoard Advisors acquires Hartfiel Medical as new client – News-Herald





MyBoard Advisors, a privately held small business advisory firm launched in 2018 by founding partners Kip Marlow and Jerry C. Cirino, recently acquired another new client, Hartfiel Medical, based in Stow. Melissa Egts, Founder and CEO of Hartfiels, hired MyBoard to help them develop, source manufacturing and implement a marketing plan for their new products, patent pending nasal cannula covers. MyBoard, which provides a full advisory board for businesses, is already serving clients in medical distribution, construction, information technology, manufacturing and textile services. Cirino and Marlow started the company because they found that many private companies needed a non-statutory board of directors to work with them on value creation, growth, organizational structure, business planning. exit and diversification. Many business owners we spoke with clearly see the need for an advisory board, but they just don’t know how to set one up, Cirino said. What MyBoard does is put everything in place for the customer and bring an advisory board to their doorstep within days. Marlow said having an advisory board has become popular in business circles today. The challenge is finding the right people with the right experience who are available not only for periodic board meetings, but whenever the owner / CEO needs advice, he added. Egts said the company is great at building connections and solving problems for start-ups or existing businesses. My blankets will be available on Amazon this fall and for sale in hospitals and nursing homes, and were created to meet the real needs of patients, she added. They will be a breath of fresh air for those who use oxygen. Partial funding for the hedges came from the National Science Foundation and a subsidy through the United States Department of Defense and administered by Ohio State University. Development in 2020, Hartfiel Medical is named in honor of Egts’ father, who taught him the values ​​of hard work and commitment. I really believe in entrepreneurship, she said. You can help solve many problems. For more product information, including availability, follow the Egts Instagram account @ o2livingwithcopd. Visit www.MyBoardAdvisors.com or call Jerry Cirino at 216-409-0383 or Kip Marlow at 216-214-4859. About the company Founding partner Kip Marlow was the founder and president of Marlow Surgical Technologies for 22 years and sold it to a New York Stock Exchange company in 1997. Marlow has been a mentor, advisor and coach for various companies in many sectors. He has also worked with several start-ups and provided advice to various start-ups. Founding Partner Jerry C. Cirino was the Founding CEO of SourceOne Healthcare Technologies, one of the world’s largest radiology distribution companies with revenues of over $ 1 billion. He has since served as President and CEO of numerous companies, including private equity holding companies. He has extensive transaction experience and has managed businesses during their growth, turnaround and exit. He is currently the Ohio State Senator in District 18.

