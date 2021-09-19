Exit of co-founder Gaurav Gupta does not warrant disclosure, says Zomato





The food delivery platform said in a regulatory filing that the exit of its co-founder Gaurav Gupta did not warrant any disclosure to the exchanges. Zomato’s case came as the Bombay Stock Exchange asked the company for clarification on Friday about Guptas’ resignation, which was announced Tuesday by founder Deepinder Goyal on the microblogging platform Twitter. With reference to your email dated September 17, 2021, on the subject captioned, we would like to submit that Mr. Gaurav Gupta is not designated as key management personnel under the Companies Act 2013 and of the list settlement, the company wrote on Saturday. .

We would further like to point out that Mr. Gupta joined the company (2015) and was subsequently appointed as one of the co-founders (2019) and responsible for procurement (2021). However, he was neither a promoter nor held any shares in the company. Therefore, his exit from the company does not warrant any disclosure under the listing regulations, he said. The food ordering platform further stated that there was no pending information or announcements from the company that could affect the price or volume behavior in the script. Gupta, who played a key role in preparing for the initial public offering (IPO) of the food delivery platforms earlier this year, was listed as the key management staff in the red herring prospectus of the company. He announced his resignation from the company which is undergoing a series of changes following its stellar listing.

Zomato drops grocery deliveries for the second time CEO Goyal wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: Thank you Gaurav Gupta, the past six years have been amazing and we have come a long way. We still have a long way to go, and I’m grateful that we have a great team and leadership to move us forward, Goyal wrote. Thank you @grvgpta, the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come a long way. There is so much about our trip s https://t.co/3bJTRdfUlY – Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) 1631604793000

