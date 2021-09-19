SEC creates new office to encourage SME public offerings





The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the creation of a new office to encourage more small and medium-sized businesses to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange. SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino said in a speech at a forum on the initial public offering for SMEs that the agency will commit to creating the Office for the Promotion of Strategic Investments in SMEs , or OASIS. Aquino said OASIS would be responsible for promoting the interests of SMEs by simplifying capital raising products and streamlining registration processes. OASIS will also encourage investment companies and other financial institutions to form and implement an underwriting and / or advisory program tailored to SMEs. It will engage multilateral agencies such as the Asian Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation to launch investment funds focused on SMEs. Ninety-nine percent of the business enterprises operating in the country are micro, small and medium enterprises. Aquino said COVID-19, which has forced the government to implement mobility restrictions as part of health protocols to combat the spread of the virus, has severely affected MSMEs. “Most of them did not have the funds to bounce back, with the magnitude of the shortage of working capital more severe in small businesses. In addition, this protracted pandemic has made it more difficult for MSMEs to raise funds from formal financial institutions and survive the crisis, ”Aquino said. “However, the sector’s ability to access finance faces constraints, even outside of times of crisis. As some regions move into the recovery phase, MSMEs continue to face a sharp drop in demand and income, especially as we deal with persistent threats from Covid-19. With this landscape, it is the will of the government, including the commission, to support the development of the sector towards recovery, ”he declared. Aquinio said an IPO could benefit a growing company in terms of raising funds to finance operations, expansion, fuel growth, recover funds and repay debt. It also helps boost the economy in terms of creating business opportunities, jobs and livelihoods. “In view of this, we fully support more IPOs in the country, including in the SME sector. We would be more than happy to see more SMEs undertake IPOs. It is part of our mission to provide the assistance necessary to fulfill this commitment, ”said Aquino.

