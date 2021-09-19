Volatility seen as NCR begins granular lockdowns





PHILIPPINES shares will continue to be volatile this week amid the pilot implementation of granular lockdowns in Metro Manila and the increase in 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) fell 55.58 points or 0.79% on Friday to close at 6,912.85, while the broader all-stock index fell 27.69 points or 0.64 % at 4,295.84. Week after week, the benchmark fell 57.66 points from its level of 6,970.51 on September 10. Weak sentiment prevailed in the market this week as investors watched how the government would go about enforcing granular blocks to handle the COVID-19 situation in the coming weeks, the Timson Securities trader said. , Inc. Darren Blaine T. Pangan in a Viber message on Saturday. Internationally, attendees remained cautious as attendees were concerned about weak retail sales in China, he added. The National Capital Region (NCR) began implementing targeted lockdowns with alert level systems last week. The region will be below Alert Level 4 until the end of the month. This is the second highest level of alert as the infection rate in the region remains high. The new system will allow local authorities to impose lockdown restrictions in targeted areas even without warning, instead of implementing region-wide restrictions to help boost economic activity. If the system proves to be effective, it will be implemented nationwide. Meanwhile, in China, retail sales grew only 2.5% from the expected rate of 7% as an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 resulted in a lockdown and restrictions on trip in the middle of the holiday season. For this week, analysts said investors will continue to monitor the implementation of granular locks in Metro Manila. The market will continue to be volatile as new localized restrictions or granular lockdown remain a way to contain the spread of the virus in the NCR Plus bubble region while LGU (local government units) supports vaccine rollout, Diversified Securities, Inc. Equity Trader Aniceto K. Pangan said in a text message Saturday. Also, OCTA [Research] observed the continued declining breeding number of infection rates to 1.22 from 1.39 the week before, he added. Meanwhile, the chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Michael L. Ricafort said in an email Friday that the upcoming budget deficit and balance of payments reports, as well as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas monetary policy definition meeting, are expected to affect market sentiment this week. Timson Securities Mr. Pangan said he wanted to see if the benchmark could break above 7,000 this week, while Diversified Securities Mr. Pangan expects the market to trade between 6,800 and 7,100. KCG Valmonte

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bworldonline.com/volatility-seen-as-ncr-starts-granular-lockdowns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos