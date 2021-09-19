IndiGo shares take off, but the road ahead is not easy

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s stock has been relentless. Shares of the company, which operates India’s largest airline, IndiGo, hit a new high on Friday, closing 11% on the National Stock Exchange.

Investors appear to have been excited about the prospects of including aviation turbine fuel (ATF) within the scope of the goods and services tax (GST), ”one analyst said, under cover of anonymity. start with, ”he added. The GST Council decided that it was not appropriate to subject petroleum products to the GST at this point.

The gradual lifting of restrictions and the acceleration of the pace of vaccinations have led to an increase in domestic passenger air traffic. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, passenger traffic in August increased by almost 34% month-on-month. Despite this, August’s performance was still 14% below the highs reached in February.

For IndiGo, losses are expected to decline sequentially over the September quarter. Passenger performance IndiGo and RASK are likely to be above 2T-4T FY21 levels, due to support from government fare regulations. We estimate that the overall loss in 2Q would be around 1,200 crores ( 900 crore cash for potential gain from forex MTM). That would be less than half of the levels in the first quarter of fiscal 22, “analysts at Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. said in a September 16 report. RASK is revenue per available seat kilometer, a unit of measure for airlines.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed airlines to serve 85% of their pre-covid domestic capacity up from 72.5% earlier. Analysts point out that if the recovery in demand is decent and the third wave of covid does not hit the country, it improves the outlook for the festive December quarter and, as a result, airlines could see their losses narrow.

Admittedly, fiscal 2022 is unlikely to bring much relief from profitability, especially as crude oil prices are firm. In FY21, IndiGos’ net loss was approximately 5,800 crores. After the first quarter of fiscal 22, airline net worth turned negative.

However, market share gains kept up optimistic sentiments for the stock, which rose 46% from its pre-covid highs.

Going forward, the slower pace of the recovery and a potential third wave of covid remain the main challenges.

