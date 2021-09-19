SEC creates office to help SMEs tap capital markets





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created an office that will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) raise funds through various channels used by large companies. SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said the agency was encouraging more SMEs to go public. The agency hopes to provide them with the help they need to achieve their objective by creating the Office for the Promotion of Strategic Investments in SMEs (OASIS). [It is] an OASIS not to draw water, but capital, and certainly not watered stocks. OASIS training is dedicated to promoting the interests of SMEs, Aquino said at an online forum hosted by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Aquino said that OASIS will, among other things, help establish the capital market as a viable alternative to raising capital for SMEs, simplify capital raising products and streamline registration processes for SMEs and encourage investment houses and other financial institutions to design and implement an underwriting and advisory program tailored to SMEs. He hopes to engage with multilateral agencies, such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, to launch investment funds focused on SMEs. It also aims to collaborate with other agencies and the private sector to develop the appropriate ecosystem for SMEs, both developmental and regulatory. We challenge ourselves that by the time we celebrate our 88th anniversary on November 11, 2024, at least 888 companies will have already entered the capital market for their capital raising activities, Aquino said. About 99% of the total business enterprises operating in the country as of 2020 are SMEs, and these enterprises have generated 62% of the country’s total employment. This protracted pandemic has made it more difficult for MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] raise funds from formal financial institutions and survive the crisis. Although the sector’s ability to access finance faces constraints, even outside of times of crisis, Aquino said. As some regions move into the recovery phase, MSMEs continue to face a sharp drop in demand and income as we deal with persistent threats from Covid-19. The PES last week organized an online forum to discuss the IPO process with SMEs. We are pleased to see strong interest from business owners in the provinces. It is important for us to make it clear that raising capital in the PES is not exclusive to large established companies or companies based in Metro Manila. The stock market is open to SMEs that need capital to take the next step in growing their business, said PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2021/09/20/sec-creates-office-to-help-smes-tap-capital-markets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos