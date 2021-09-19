Business
Mississippi State Q1 Stock Report: Big Games and Optimism
Nick andrews | 58 minutes ago
The first quarter of the 2021 college football regular season is on the books, so just like a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, investors (fans) deserve a quarterly report.
The Bulldogs are 2-1 after losing to Memphis 31-29 on Saturday. MSU controlled much of the game in defense but failed to strengthen their lead. The Tigers then capitalized on one of the most bizarre combinations of bad refereeing and stupid luck I’ve ever seen.
Regardless of the outcome, the Bulldogs left the game in the hands of their opponents and officials. For the second time in three games, MSU’s offense turned a turnaround into a touchdown.
While the refereeing and the outcome of this match can and will be the subject of many blogs online, I don’t think it is the best representation of MSU football yet. I also don’t think it’s a productive way to spend your Sunday morning.
So instead, let’s take a look at Mississippi state football after a quarter of the season and see how fans should feel. Here is your MSU Q1 action report.
The returns
Las Vegas-based BetMGM has set the Bulldogs’ expected winning tally of 6 in 2021. With games against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Tennessee State, the Bulldogs are expected to come close to that tally. Considering rival games against Ole Miss and Arkansas, the Bulldogs may be able to surpass that winning tally.
If the state of Mississippi wins seven or more, plenty of preseason predictions will be on display online, as the kids say.
The quarterback
Sophomore Will Rogers appears to show improvement every week in 2021, especially in decision making. In the first game, Rogers appeared to force throws deep into narrow windows instead of making shorter throws or controls. It eventually came back to haunt him with a pick-six.
In the next two games, Rogers showed discipline, going for what the defense gave him, even if it was a check down for little to no gain. That said, Rogers will have to figure out when and where to fire his deep shots.
The other aspect Rogers could add to his game are his legs. On several occasions against Memphis, Rogers seemed to have between 3 and 7 yards available on the first downs if he wanted to scramble. It’s hard to fault a quarterback who moves with the intention of throwing, but it’s also important to take the yards where they come from.
Rogers now finds himself in a position of needing to learn the nuances of the quarterback.
The surprise: defense
The MSU defense stumbled out of the gate, allowing 27 points against Louisiana Tech (who also scored on an interception return), including home touchdowns from 72 and 59 yards. However, in the last eight quarters, the Bulldogs’ defense has allowed just three touchdowns, including one in the dying moments against North Carolina State with the Bulldogs leading 24-3.
Memphis, who averaged 48.5 points per game, needed two non-offensive touchdowns to reach 31 points against MSU.
If the Bulldogs can continue to attack well and fill in the gaps against SEC opponents, the offense will have some opportunities.
T2 forecast: rough seas ahead
The second quarter of the 2021 season brings the hardest part of the schedule. The Bulldogs host LSU on September 25, visit Texas A&M on October 2 and have a bye on October 9 before ending the second quarter by hosting Alabama on October 16.
The Bulldogs will be huge underdogs against Texas A&M and Alabama, but the second half of 2021 offers opportunities to start with a game at Vanderbilt on October 23.
I don’t see a scenario where MSU wins two games against LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama. But, I’ve been wrong a lot of times.
The problem
From where I’m sitting, the biggest problem continues to be the big plays allowed by the defense. It doesn’t matter why a big game is happening; it is important that a team prevent them from happening. In the season opener, MSU overcame two home touchdowns and a six-pick to beat Louisiana Tech. Against a much better team from Memphis, the Bulldogs couldn’t complete the comeback.
I know the Bulldogs got hosed down on a call, but they have to play the whistle. They have to protect the ball. They must stay at home in defense.
Eliminating just one big defensive play per game would have completely changed the way MSU football has performed in the first quarter of the 2021 campaign.
Overall, investors should be bullish and maybe buy more stocks. MSU seems to be building quite the business.
|
