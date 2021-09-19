Stock market remains suspicious of rising COVID cases





Stock prices are expected to move sideways this week as the market struggles to stay above the 7,000 point level. Analysts said the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the country is tempering investor optimism about the national economic recovery, even as the government begins to ease mobility restrictions. Investors are also weighing on the low vaccination rate in the country compared to those in neighboring countries. “The precipitous pullback to the 6,900 level does not fully imply that the psychological barrier at the 7,000 is too hard a resistance to crack, at least in the short term. In fact, the rejection has been relatively moderate and the technical trend remains. broadly intact, ”said online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com. comfortable downward trend in the number of COVID infections, the bias is that the market is going sideways, “he added. After five consecutive weeks of gains, the Philippine stock index slipped last week from 0 , 8% to end the week at 6,912.85. With the exception of the services index which rose 0.6 percent, all sub-indices ended lower, led by mining and oil which fell 3.7 percent; real estate q ui fell by 2.2%, and holdings which fell by 0.8%. Foreign investors were net buyers for the week of 2.6 billion pesos, while the average daily value of trade jumped to 13.2 billion pesos from the previous week’s average of 5.1 billion of pesos. The main weekly prize winners were Aboitiz Power Corp., which climbed 12.2 percent to P32.65; World Nissin Corp., which rose 11.5% to P19.50; and Aboitiz Equiy Ventures Inc., which rose 8.7% to P50. The main weekly price losers were Cebu Air Inc., which fell 8.8% to P40; Philex Mining Corp., which fell 6.9% to 5.35P; and GT Capital Holdings Inc., which fell 6.6% to P30. Meanwhile, the US and European stock markets fell on Friday as investors digested mixed economic data, uncertainty over monetary policy and concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. London’s FTSE 100, Frankfurt DAX 30 and Paris CAC 40 all closed lower after rising earlier in the day, while Wall Street finished with a solid loss to send major indices into the red for the second consecutive week. Asian markets, however, started the weekend on an optimistic note. “September seems to live up to its bad reputation,” analysts at brokerage Charles Schwab said. “US markets appeared to lack conviction near record highs due to uncertainties over the Delta variant, the timing of tightening global monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and continuing supply chain challenges,” said they stated in a note. US data released in recent days showed subdued consumer inflation and better than expected retail sales in the world’s largest economy. Investors weighed the reports against current health and supply chain concerns, as well as uncertainty surrounding an expected Federal Reserve move to cut stimulus spending soon. Investors are turning their attention to this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. With AFP

