Stocks fall as mutual funds bleed





The mutual fund industry fell more than 4 percent yesterday due to price adjustments after declaring higher dividends. Apart from this sector, the banking, non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), pharma and textile sectors also fell, which ultimately had a negative impact on the market index. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 36 points, or 0.50%, to 7,191 after a two-day rise. “As trading in many mutual funds resumed after price adjustments following same-day dividend declarations, the industry fell,” said one stock broker. In addition, the fall in funds has a ripple effect on the mindset of investors. So among the 37 listed mutual funds, one rose and nine stayed the same while all the others fell, according to data from the DSE. Mutual funds pool investor money to funnel it into securities such as stocks, bonds, and other assets. Depending on the profits made, investors receive their share in the form of dividends. The mutual fund industry reported better dividends this year as they made higher profits in the stock market, he said. Meanwhile, investors have also sold their shares in large corporations as those shares have gained around 10-12% in recent weeks, the stock broker added. The capital market started the week with a setback amid faltering investor confidence, International Leasing Securities said in its review of the market. A one-day battle between optimistic and pessimistic investors was observed but the losers took precedence over the winners at the end of the session. Investor attention was mainly focused on financial institutions (27.6%), textiles (15.3%) and engineering (10.1%), he added. Revenue, an important indicator of the market, fell about 6 percent to 2,033 Tk crore from Tk 2,171 crore a session earlier. Large, paid-up companies have grown by around 10-12% on average over the past few days, so people are taking profits, market analysts say. Bangladesh Autocars tops the list of winners with an increase of 9.94%, followed by Aziz Pipes, Aamra Technologies, Unique Hotels and Rupali Insurance. Popular Life First Mutual Fund lost the most, losing 10 percent, followed by AB Bank First Mutual Fund, PHP First Mutual Fund, Trust Bank First Mutual Fund and First Janata Bank Mutual Fund. In the EHR, 106 stocks rose, 244 fell and 26 remained unchanged. Beximco Limited shares traded the most, valued at Tk 132 crore, followed by LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, SAIF Powertec and IPDC. The Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell yesterday as the CASPI, the general index of the port city stock exchange, fell 158 points, or 0.74%, to 20,982. Of the 316 stocks traded, 88 rose, 213 fell and 15 remained unchanged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/stock/news/stocks-fall-mutual-funds-bleed-2179821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos