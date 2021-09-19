Healthcare company backs float with Covid treatment request

A Salford-based medical company that plans to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) later this year said it was working on an inhaler that can kill Covid-19 in a minute.

In laboratory data from the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria, SpectrumX’s SPC-069 treatment was shown to neutralize 100% of the original and Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus within one minute, with low toxicity to animal and human tissues.

SPC-069 is a formulation of hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a disinfectant 300 times more potent than bleach, but which can be used safely on human skin, eyes and lungs.

In addition to fighting Covid-19, SPC-069 is also effective against antibiotic-resistant “superbugs”, which are expected to kill around 10 million people per year by 2050.

A human trial of the SPC-069 inhalation treatment is set to begin next month at hospitals run by the Chelsea & Westminster NHS Trust, which already uses a variant of the formula found in the company’s Spectricept hand sanitizer.

Following the human trial, SpectrumX plans to seek emergency use authorization from the UK drugs regulator early next year.

The group also opened a new production site in Knutsford in Cheshire, creating around 100 jobs.

Regarding its listing plans, the group said it has already raised more than $ 3 million from existing backers and expects to reach a market capitalization of around $ 50 million when it debuts on the market. LSE.